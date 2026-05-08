17-20 June | Paris Expo Pte de Versailles
Stand #2D67 - Hall 7.2
IBM will be a Gold Sponsor of this anniversary edition. Marking the 10th anniversary of Europe’s largest technology event, IBM will showcase the innovations that are already reshaping the way businesses operate - particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence and quantum computing - and to demonstrate how IBM is concretely supporting this transformation at scale.
Join us at the IBM booth, number 2D67 – Hall 7.2.
Ana Paula de Jesus Assis, SVP and Chair Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific Sales
Mohamad Ali, WW SVP & Head of IBM Consulting
Jerry Chow, WW CTO of Quantum-Centric Supercomputing and IBM Fellow
Software development is evolving rapidly: AI is moving from a simple assistant to a true partner, capable of delivering production‑ready applications. IBM Bob supports the entire lifecycle- planning, coding, testing, deployment, and modernization- to help teams deliver tangible results.
Already used by more than 80,000 IBM employees, it demonstrates how trusted AI can support large‑scale software development with strong governance and control.
IBM Quantum is a full‑stack quantum computing provider, offering the world’s largest fleet of quantum computers with more than 100 qubits, along with powerful Qiskit software tools through the IBM Quantum Platform.
At VivaTech, attend a wide range of sessions and dive into the heart of IBM Quantum System Two. Discover a physical chandelier on display in the Innovation Gallery, as well as a virtual chandelier delivering an immersive experience at the IBM booth.
IBM is transforming Scuderia Ferrari HP’s Formula One data into a fully re-imagined digital experience for millions of fans around the world in 2025.
Maintain autonomy over data, infrastructure and technology.
Path to digital sovereignty: own your digital future, on your terms.
Sovereignty with receipts. Designed for innovation.
Experience three unique interactive activations blending innovation and immersion: the Virtual Quantum Chandelier, the Ferrari Hyperdrive Experience, and the Smart Green Pallet.
Discover dedicated demonstrations around Data & AI, quantum computing, and digital sovereignty - and much more.
At the heart of the IBM booth, our mini‑theater is where ideas come to life: 24 fast‑paced and inspiring sessions to explore tangible innovations brought to you by IBM, our clients, and our partners.
Exclusive guided tours co‑organized by IBM and the Hub Institute, connecting VivaTech’s most impactful innovations with IBM’s strategic vision, in small groups designed to foster meaningful exchange.
Think Newsletter: stay informed about cutting-edge breakthroughs in AI, new solutions, industry trends and upcoming events.