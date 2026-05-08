IBM at VivaTech 2026

 

 

17-20 June | Paris Expo Pte de Versailles

Stand #2D67 - Hall 7.2

 

Meet an expert at VivaTech
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AI in action at VivaTech with IBM

IBM, a catalyst for large‑scale business transformation

IBM will be a Gold Sponsor of this anniversary edition. Marking the 10th anniversary of Europe’s largest technology event, IBM will showcase the innovations that are already reshaping the way businesses operate - particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence and quantum computing - and to demonstrate how IBM is concretely supporting this transformation at scale.

Join us at the IBM booth, number 2D67 – Hall 7.2.

IBM will take the stage on three of VivaTech’s flagship stages
Ana Paula de Jesus Assis on stage with purple background
Thursday, 18 June | Stage 1 -  From Pilot to Production: Accelerating AI Industry Adoption at Scale

 

Ana Paula de Jesus Assis, SVP and Chair Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific Sales 

 Bio
Mohamad Ali on stage
Thursday, 18 June | Red Stage - Sounds Like AI : How Smart Agents Are Reshaping the Way We Work and Communicate      

 

Mohamad Ali, WW SVP & Head of IBM Consulting

 Bio
Jerry Chow
Thursday, 18 June | Purple Stage - Quantum Leap : Applying Quantum Computing to Business

 

Jerry Chow, WW CTO of Quantum-Centric Supercomputing and IBM Fellow

 

 Bio

Meet Bob: Your AI-powered development partner

Software development is evolving rapidly: AI is moving from a simple assistant to a true partner, capable of delivering production‑ready applications. IBM Bob supports the entire lifecycle- planning, coding, testing, deployment, and modernization- to help teams deliver tangible results.

Already used by more than 80,000 IBM employees, it demonstrates how trusted AI can support large‑scale software development with strong governance and control.

Meet Bob Get a free trial
IBM Bob : petit robot gris avec un casque de chantier et un panneau de codage dans les mains sur fond noir

Quantum at the heart of VivaTech

IBM Quantum Chandelier

IBM Quantum Chandelier

IBM Quantum is a full‑stack quantum computing provider, offering the world’s largest fleet of quantum computers with more than 100 qubits, along with powerful Qiskit software tools through the IBM Quantum Platform.

At VivaTech, attend a wide range of sessions and dive into the heart of IBM Quantum System Two. Discover a physical chandelier on display in the Innovation Gallery, as well as a virtual chandelier delivering an immersive experience at the IBM booth.

IBM and Scuderia Ferrari HP

IBM is transforming Scuderia Ferrari HP’s Formula One data into a fully re-imagined digital experience for millions of fans around the world in 2025.

Explore IBM and Scuderia Ferrari HP
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Build your digital sovereignty advantage with IBM

Maintain autonomy over data, infrastructure and technology.

 Discover solutions

Path to digital sovereignty: own your digital future, on your terms.

 Get the white paper

Sovereignty with receipts. Designed for innovation.

 Introducing IBM Sovereign Core

Explore exclusive experiences with IBM

IBM Quantum Chandelier activation
Immersive experiences

Experience three unique interactive activations blending innovation and immersion: the Virtual Quantum Chandelier, the Ferrari Hyperdrive Experience, and the Smart Green Pallet.
IBM Bob : small robot illustration cutout at an event
Demos

Discover dedicated demonstrations around Data & AI, quantum computing, and digital sovereignty - and much more.

 
People attending a presentation in a fireside chat
Fireside Chats

At the heart of the IBM booth, our mini‑theater is where ideas come to life24 fast‑paced and inspiring sessions to explore tangible innovations brought to you by IBM, our clients, and our partners.
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Explorer Tours

Exclusive guided tours co‑organized by IBM and the Hub Institute, connecting VivaTech’s most impactful innovations with IBM’s strategic vision, in small groups designed to foster meaningful exchange.

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