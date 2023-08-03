While AI has the potential to accelerate our ability to solve some of humanity's most pressing problems, its broad adoption can also intensify existing environmental challenges and inadvertently give rise to new ones.

These concerns come to the forefront, especially in the context of emerging technologies like Generative AI. We must proceed thoughtfully by adopting a sustainability mindset that carries through the model lifecycle; choosing hardware, software, and energy sources with sustainability in mind; and measuring environmental impact to minimize harm and make progress.