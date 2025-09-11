Join us on December 8th for an exclusive event at the Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh
Building on the success of Think Leadership Exchange in Riyadh 2024, this year’s Think on Tour Riyadh 2025 continues the momentum—driven by our deep commitment to the Kingdom and alignment with its national agenda.
Through compelling keynotes, engaging panels, and fireside chats, the event will spotlight IBM’s AI capabilities and expertise in the sports and entertainment sector, as well as other domains.
Every client across every industry is pursuing productivity powered by new AI and Automation advances. Learn more about the IBM client zero story driven by Hybrid Cloud, AI and Automation and find out how it can help your firm.
IBM & Oxford Economics report a major AI shift: from scattered pilots to core transformation of businesses. Agentic AI workflows will jump from 3% to 25% by 2026. AI-first orgs are already seeing strong financial results.
On the AI journey, increased efficiency and productivity are important, but breakout growth and innovation are the destinations. As AI enterprise spend increases exponentially, understand how success looks like in specific industry sectors posed for AI growth.
As disruption destroys old ways of working, CEOs have little choice but to take a chance on the unknown. Activate these five mindshifts to cut through the uncertainty, spur business reinvention, and supercharge growth with agentic AI.
