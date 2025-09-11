هذه الصفحة متوفرة باللغة العربية

Think on Tour Riyadh

Join us on December 8th for an exclusive event at the Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh

Capturing AI’s full potential to drive growth, productivity and competitive advantage

Redefining AI.

Building on the success of Think Leadership Exchange in Riyadh 2024, this year’s Think on Tour Riyadh 2025 continues the momentum—driven by our deep commitment to the Kingdom and alignment with its national agenda. 

Through compelling keynotes, engaging panels, and fireside chats, the event will spotlight IBM’s AI capabilities and expertise in the sports and entertainment sector, as well as other domains.

The future is now - Driving USD 3.5 billion in estreme productivity with AI

Every client across every industry is pursuing productivity powered by new AI and Automation advances. Learn more about the IBM client zero story driven by Hybrid Cloud, AI and Automation and find out how it can help your firm.

From AI projects to profits - how agentic AI can sustain financial results

IBM & Oxford Economics report a major AI shift: from scattered pilots to core transformation of businesses. Agentic AI workflows will jump from 3% to 25% by 2026. AI-first orgs are already seeing strong financial results.

 Industries in the AI era - How 10 industries are harnessing AI to supercharge business opportunities

On the AI journey, increased efficiency and productivity are important, but breakout growth and innovation are the destinations. As AI enterprise spend increases exponentially, understand how success looks like in specific industry sectors posed for AI growth.

5 mindshifts to supercharge business growth - Move from productivity to performance with agentic AI

As disruption destroys old ways of working, CEOs have little choice but to take a chance on the unknown. Activate these five mindshifts to cut through the uncertainty, spur business reinvention, and supercharge growth with agentic AI.

Insights from leaders

Portrait of Mohamad Ali - SVP & Head of IBM Consulting, Speaker at the Think Riyadh 2025 event
Mohamad Ali

Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting

Portrait of Saad Toma - General Manager, IBM Middle East & Africa, Speaker at the Think Riyadh 2025 event
Saad Toma

General Manager, IBM Middle East & Africa

Portrait of Lula Mohanty - Managing Partner , IBM Consulting, Middle East and Africa, Speaker at the Think Riyadh 2025 event
Lula Mohanty

Managing Partner, IBM Consulting, IBM Middle East and Africa

Portrait of Ayman AlRashed - Regional Vice President, IBM Saudi Arabia
Ayman AlRashed

Regional Vice President, IBM Saudi Arabia

Portrait of Fahad Alanazi - General Manager, IBM Saudi Arabia, Speaker at the Think Riyadh 2025 event
Fahad AlAnazi

General Manager, IBM Saudi Arabia

Portrait of Khaled Al-Ofaysan - Contry Head & Managing Partner, IBM Consulting Saudi Arabia, Speaker at the Think Riyadh 2025 event
Khaled Al-Ofaysan

Contry Head & Managing Partner, IBM Consulting Saudi Arabia

The Ritz-Carlton, Ryiadh
Our Venue: Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh - the perfect location for an immersive IBM experience

Just a heartbeat away from the city's Diplomatic Quarter, The Ritz-Carlton, Ryiadh offers the perfect location for a deep IBM experience with a new set of rooms customized in the highest standards just for IBM Clients and Partners.

IBM and Riyadh Air while signing the collaboration
Riyadh Air
Riyadh Air and IBM to build AI-driven enterprise
Al Rajhi Capital logo
Al Rajhi Capital
Al Rajhi Capital’s journey to Saudi Arabia’s financial summit by navigating complity to unify a fragmented digital landscape
Alinma Bank Logo
Alinma Bank
Alinma Bank Digital Banking innovation powered by IBM Hybrid Cloud & AI technology
IBM and King Saud University while signing the collaboration
King Saud University
King Saud University collaboration with IBM to cultivate AI Skills among students and aspiring developers