IBM is going big at NY Tech Week this year as one of the official sponsors of the week. With 800+ events across the city, Big Blue is hosting a dozen events in its completely new NYC flagship office at One Madison.

Join IBM and its partners for exciting panels, masterclasses, networking cocktail hours and beyond. Where else can you build an AI agent in 5 minutes, program a Quantum computer from your laptop, or hear directly from executives about AI in sports? Whatever space you’re in; we’ve got you covered.

See our full list of IBM events below. Note that all events require registration, so request your spot ASAP.

We hope to see you during NY Tech Week.