Where fintech meets AI

It’s no longer a question of whether financial institutions need AI, but how swiftly they can scale AI into the core of their operations. Unlock value with AI you can bank on alongside IBM at Money20/20 USA. The theme is Human X Machine—learn how “humans and our increasingly intelligent machine counterparts are combining to create a whole new world.” Join us for insights on how to collectively shape the future of banking with generative AI that's secure, trustworthy and compliant with regulations.

Theodora Lau

American Banker Top 20 Most Influential Women in Fintech
Featured content

watsonx benefits estimator for banking

Case study: How NatWest Group made home buying easier
Agenda
28 October 2024 | 5:30–7:30 PM PT Kickoff at The X Pot

Join IBM at The X Pot for our welcome reception featuring a unique dining experience that bridges the gap between Asian and American culture. Awaken all your senses with the freshest ingredients and Asian-fusion cocktails. Availability is limited.

28 October 2024 | 9:45 AM PT Keynote presentation

Emerging technologies and the future of financial services 
Led by Gary Cohn, Vice Chairman, IBM 

 29 October 2024 | 1:53–2:03 PM PT Consumer Complaints

Reduce risk and improve compliance through AI-based analysis 
Led by Maya Wilson, Partner and Managing Director, IBM Promontory

29 October | 10:00–10:25 AM PT Reimagining Corporate Treasury and Cash Management—a Digital-first Approach

Leveraging AI and automation for real-time insights and actions, anytime, anywhere
Speakers: Kartik Kaushik, MD, Head of RBC Clear
and Matthew Angelstad, Partner, IBM Consulting

TBD Generative AI

The new accelerator for SME banking 
Speakers: Shanker Ramamurthy, IBM
and Steve Van Wyk, President of BIAN, and former CIO of HSBC
Speakers Gary Cohn

Vice Chariman, IBM

 Maya Wilson

Partner, Promontory Managing Director

 Kartik Kaushik

Managing Director, Head of RBC Clear

 Matthew Angelstad

Senior Client Partner, Royal Bank

 Shanker Ramamurthy

Managing Partner, Global Banking & Financial Markets

 Steve Van Wyk

Chairman of the Board of BIAN, Retired Global Chief Information Officer at HSBC

Venue
IBM meeting room #2202 The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas IBM is pleased to be participating in Money20/20 USA. Join us for insights on how to collectively shape the future of banking with generative AI that's secure, trustworthy and compliant. To schedule a meeting, reach out to your IBM representative. Register for the event
