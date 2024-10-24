The average return on investment for corporate AI initiatives has nearly tripled since 2022, prompting CIOs to go beyond experimenting with AI to helping organizations realize scale and value quickly and with trust.

Many of these changes are technological: For example, how to manage rising complexity or generative-AI infused cyber threats. But many are cultural as well.

Learn how today's leaders are overcoming barriers like institutional change and lack of skills to turn early wins with AI into lasting competitive advantages. ​