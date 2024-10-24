Home Events Gartner IT Symposium IBM at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™
21–24 October | Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida, Booth 307 
Explore IBM AI solutions
A server tech walking in a server room
Gain AI knowledge all in one place

Visit IBM at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2024 to explore innovative and transformational opportunities with a global community of experts and peers.

Join CIOs and IT leaders to explore how leading organizations are scaling AI that drives impact and ROI while optimizing the outcomes of their technology investments. 
Explore watsonx
Agenda
 21 October—1:45 PM EDT Leading with AI: Unlocking productivity and finding competitive advantages

The average return on investment for corporate AI initiatives has nearly tripled since 2022, prompting CIOs to go beyond experimenting with AI to helping organizations realize scale and value quickly and with trust.

Many of these changes are technological: For example, how to manage rising complexity or generative-AI infused cyber threats. But many are cultural as well.

Learn how today's leaders are overcoming barriers like institutional change and lack of skills to turn early wins with AI into lasting competitive advantages. ​
21 October—4:30 PM EDT Is your data AI-ready? Prepare and deliver high-quality, governed data for AI

Enterprises that possess high-quality data and governance, and attest to the trust-worthiness of their data among stakeholders, have doubled the ROI from their AI.

Learn how leading organizations are implementing an open and trusted data foundation to secure and maximize the value of their data, accessing siloed data across hybrid cloud, cost-optimizing growing data workloads, and preparing and delivering high- quality, governed data for AI.
22 October—11:30 AM EDT Deliver better outcomes with AI-driven technology cost and operations management

Technology is advancing faster than ever, driving up both IT complexity and costs. Today, the average enterprise uses multiple clouds and thousands of physical assets while generative AI is predicted to bring about over 1 billion new applications.

Increasing complexity leads to inefficiencies, risk and waste, while limited visibility across disparate systems limit our ability to optimize processes, performance and tech spend.

Learn how IBM’s complete suite of AI-powered automation capabilities enable CIOs and their teams to build, deploy, maintain and fund critical technology investments
22 October—1:45 PM EDT Deploy AI that is open, performant and efficient across your business

Organizations tasked with implementing generative AI in their workflows face challenges when it comes to inferencing costs, AI trustworthiness, domain-specificity, and being able to leverage enterprise data effectively and securely. This is why an open, trusted and targeted approach provides the best options for organizations looking to expand their footprint in AI.

Learn how to simplify and scale the development of AI applications through a comprehensive suite of developer-focused capabilities that integrates with your data, models, tools and enterprise systems
22 October—4:20 PM EDT What the intersection of quantum and AI means for you and your business

By the end of the decade, AI models will soon be composed of modules with different cognitive abilities, enabling them to exhibit behavioral norms empowering organizations with a broad variety of use cases that require effective human-machine collaboration.

Quantum computing will also have achieved an inflection point, significantly extending the complexity and size of workloads they are capable of handling. Learn about the intersection between these two emerging trends in computing and how your organization can prepare to take advantage.
23 October—11:30 AM EDT Scale productivity with customizable AI assistants for any domain

By now, most of us have experienced virtual assistants of some kind. But what separates a prompt engine from an AI-assistant? Critically, it's the ability to do real work.

Learn how the latest AI assistants empower teams with needed expertise, turning piles of data into personalized insights and timely, automated actions; and using natural language understanding and machine learning techniques to automate business processes.

Scale AI that employees embrace because they can trust its outcomes, understand its rationale, and use and customize easily.
23 October—3:15 PM EDT Scaling AI adoption with more intentional IT choices

IT in the age of AI requires using all data, technology and compute resources across multiple clouds, on-premises and across edge-devices efficiently. But where to wisely invest for short-term and longer-term value is complex.

A “hybrid-by-design” approach to people, platforms and processes helps make IT an innovation center of the business. It enables consistency and standardization across environments while improving time to value of infrastructure investments. Meet the needs of growing AI data through improved accuracy and transparent governance—with performance levels you expect.
Speakers Rob Thomas

Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

 Manish Goyal

Senior Partner, Global AI & Analytics Leader, IBM Consulting

 Michael Kwok

Vice President, IT Automation, IBM Automation

Hari Kannan

Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, IBM Infrastructure

 Maryam Ashoori

Head of Product, watsonx.ai, IBM

Ismael Faro

VP, IBM Quantum Services

Related content

6 blind spots tech leaders must reveal Gain the knowledge needed to prioritize the AI investments Build a data-driven organization that’s fueled by AI
Meet with an IBM representative

If you'd like to attend this year's Gartner Symposium, or if you're already planning to be there, schedule time to meet with an IBM expert.