The business impact of generative AI has grown to unprecedented levels. Foundation models drive this impact bringing enormous potential to increase productivity and performance through adaptive learning and automation of repetitive, time-consuming tasks.

However, generative AI brings new risks and complexities. AI requires governance whether using generative or predictive ML models.



Join Tarun Chopra, IBM Vice President of Product Management for Data and AI Software, in an AI governance discussion on critical questions to address when adopting AI.