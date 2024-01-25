At the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit 2024 in March, we discussed your business strategy to maximize your generative AI capabilities this year.
At IBM, we understand that successfully implementing artificial intelligence (AI) relies on trusted data, responsibly deploying AI and using generative AI applications that automate and transform how tasks are completed.
We offered demos of our generative AI solutions, including our new AI and data platform, IBM watsonx™. Sessions covered topics such as AI governance, data foundations and more. Also, attendees had the opportunity to discuss their specific generative AI business use cases with IBM’s Data and Analytics leaders in a one-on-one setting. You can see the presented session content below.
The data leader’s guide for how to use the right databases for applications, analytics and generative AI.
Interactive demo of watsonx.ai
Interactive demo of watsonx.data
End the AI experiments. Foundation models represent a paradigm shift in the evolution, adoption and impact of AI. Join this session to discover how to use watsonx, IBM's AI and data platform for generative AI and machine learning (ML), to drive significant business value.
With watsonx, you can train foundation models by using your own trusted data and implement governance and guardrails, enabling responsible AI usage across various business processes. This includes automating customer service, generating code and streamlining key workflows in departments like human resources (HR). Learn how IBM enables you to amplify the impact of AI and seize new growth opportunities.
The business impact of generative AI has grown to unprecedented levels. Foundation models drive this impact bringing enormous potential to increase productivity and performance through adaptive learning and automation of repetitive, time-consuming tasks.
However, generative AI brings new risks and complexities. AI requires governance whether using generative or predictive ML models.
Join Tarun Chopra, IBM Vice President of Product Management for Data and AI Software, in an AI governance discussion on critical questions to address when adopting AI.
Today, 64% of CEOs report significant pressure from investors, creditors and lenders to accelerate generative AI adoption. However, there is confusion about where and how generative AI drives the most value for enterprises. Businesses derive the greatest value from AI by addressing high-impact use cases.
Join Manish Goyal and Parul Mishra as they explore how generative AI is creating value for clients today through digital labor, customer care automation and application modernization.
Data matters. And a strong data foundation is key to successful AI implementations. IBM's data fabric architecture helps to optimize secure real-time access to high-quality governed data across your enterprise. As IBM's trusted data foundation for AI outcomes, this architecture is composable, allowing IBM to meet clients wherever they are in their data journey.
Join Midhat Shahid, IBM Vice President of Data Fabric, in a discussion about taking your AI implementations from experiment to production with IBM Data Fabric for AI.
During this year's event, attendees had the opportunity to schedule a one-on-one strategy session with an IBM executive onsite to discuss AI, automation, MLOps and other topics of interest.
Parul Mishra, Vice President, Product Management, watsonx Orchestrate