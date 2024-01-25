Home Events Gartner Data Analytics Summit IBM at Gartner Data and Analytics Summit
March 11-13 at Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort, Orlando, Florida, Booth 224
Illustration of watsonx platform

At the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit 2024 in March, we discussed your business strategy to maximize your generative AI capabilities this year.

At IBM, we understand that successfully implementing artificial intelligence (AI) relies on trusted data, responsibly deploying AI and using generative AI applications that automate and transform how tasks are completed.

We offered demos of our generative AI solutions, including our new AI and data platform, IBM watsonx™. Sessions covered topics such as AI governance, data foundations and more. Also, attendees had the opportunity to discuss their specific generative AI business use cases with IBM’s Data and Analytics leaders in a one-on-one setting. You can see the presented session content below.
AI demands new ways of data management

The data leader’s guide for how to use the right databases for applications, analytics and generative AI.
Watsonx demos

Interactive demo of watsonx.ai

Interactive demo of watsonx.data
Agenda
March 11 - 2:00-2:30 pm EST Scale the impact of generative AI with trusted data and governance

End the AI experiments. Foundation models represent a paradigm shift in the evolution, adoption and impact of AI. Join this session to discover how to use watsonx, IBM's AI and data platform for generative AI and machine learning (ML), to drive significant business value.

With watsonx, you can train foundation models by using your own trusted data and implement governance and guardrails, enabling responsible AI usage across various business processes. This includes automating customer service, generating code and streamlining key workflows in departments like human resources (HR). Learn how IBM enables you to amplify the impact of AI and seize new growth opportunities. 
 March 11 - 3:45-4:15 pm EST Responsible AI: Bring light to the AI “black box” 

The business impact of generative AI has grown to unprecedented levels. Foundation models drive this impact bringing enormous potential to increase productivity and performance through adaptive learning and automation of repetitive, time-consuming tasks.

However, generative AI brings new risks and complexities. AI requires governance whether using generative or predictive ML models.

Join Tarun Chopra, IBM Vice President of Product Management for Data and AI Software, in an AI governance discussion on critical questions to address when adopting AI.
 March 12 - 11:00-11:30 am EST Increase productivity across your business with generative AI assistants

Today, 64% of CEOs report significant pressure from investors, creditors and lenders to accelerate generative AI adoption. However, there is confusion about where and how generative AI drives the most value for enterprises. Businesses derive the greatest value from AI by addressing high-impact use cases.  

Join Manish Goyal and Parul Mishra as they explore how generative AI is creating value for clients today through digital labor, customer care automation and application modernization.
 March 12 - 3:00-3:45 pm EST Deliver a trusted data foundation to maximize value from AI 

Data matters. And a strong data foundation is key to successful AI implementations. IBM's data fabric architecture helps to optimize secure real-time access to high-quality governed data across your enterprise. As IBM's trusted data foundation for AI outcomes, this architecture is composable, allowing IBM to meet clients wherever they are in their data journey. 

Join Midhat Shahid, IBM Vice President of Data Fabric, in a discussion about taking your AI implementations from experiment to production with IBM Data Fabric for AI. 
 March 12 - 7:30-9:30 pm EST  Reception

After a full day of sessions and conversations, join IBM Experts and your peers at The Attic at Disney's Boardwalk Villas. Spend the evening enjoying local flavors, drinks and a beautiful view of the Disney fireworks while exchanging ideas on how to become an AI value creator and unlock the value of generative AI.

 Register for the post-event reception
Speakers Ritika Gunnar

General Manager, Data and AI

 Tarun Chopra

Vice President, Product Management, Data and AI

 Parul Mishra

Vice President, Product Management, IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate

 Manish Goyal

Vice President and Senior Partner, Global AI and Analytics Leader

 Midhat Shahid

Vice President, Product Management, Data Fabric and IBM Cloud Pak® for Data

Strategy sessions with IBM executives

During this year's event, attendees had the opportunity to schedule a one-on-one strategy session with an IBM executive onsite to discuss AI, automation, MLOps and other topics of interest.

Artificial intelligence
 
Information architecture
 
Generative AI and watsonx
 
Data fabric
Business Intelligence - Cognos and Planning Analytics
 
HR automation
 
IBM Consulting® Services

  •  

Talent acquisition

  Parul Mishra, Vice President, Product Management, watsonx Orchestrate

MLOps
Meet the AI and data platform that’s built for business Explore watsonx
Build, train, validate, tune and deploy AI models. Try watsonx.ai free trial IBM and NASA team up for new discoveries about our planet IBM unveils AI stories with watsonx to enhance the digital fan experience for 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards®
Think 2024
Join us in Boston, 20–23 May for Think 2024, and discover how you can scale AI for your business.
Interested in attending? Contact your IBM representative

Reach out to your IBM representative if you'd like to attend next year's Gartner Summit, or if you're already planning to attend, schedule time with an IBM executive by clicking the button.

 Request a meeting with an IBM executive