IBM and IDUG have partnered to provide Db2 users the opportunity to validate their skills and earn a badge and/or certification. Typically, certification exams are available exclusively at IDUG Conferences. This platform gives users access to certification opportunities outside of IDUG events as well.

These exams are open to anyone who wants a badge in IBM Db2 for Linux, UNIX and Microsoft Windows. To sign up, purchase an exam through the IDUG website, nominate a proctor, and take the exam at the recommended IDUG or RDUG event.

If you take an exam outside of an official event, you will have to nominate your own proctor. For guidance on this process, go to your exam’s landing page and follow the steps in the “Process” section.