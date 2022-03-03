The IBM information on this site is specific to your contract DIR-CPO-4942.

IBM provides the State of Texas, Deliverables-Based Information Technology Services (DBITS) through this contract, specifically:



Technology Category 1: Application Development, Maintenance, and Support, Technology Upgrade, Migration, and Transformation; and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP);



Technology Category 2: Business Intelligence (BI), Data Management, Analytics, and Automation, including Data Warehousing;



Technology Category 4: Project and Program Management.

This contract is for services ONLY and is Statement of Work (SOW) driven. No hardware or software products may be sold through a DBITS contract.



SOW Instructions and link to DBITS page.



https://dir.texas.gov/View-Contracts-And-Services/Pages/Content.aspx?id=41 (Link resides outside of ibm.com)



Resulting Purchase Order must reference IBM’s DIR DBITS contract number (DIR-CPO-4942).

Cooperative Purchasing Program:

Texas has a cooperative purchasing program for technology products and services operated via contracts by the State of Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) on behalf of the State of Texas. Out-of-state public entities are welcome to purchase using our DIR-CPO-4942 Contract. Texas relies on the Interstate Cooperation Act, Section 791.025 to document these transactions.

Before purchasing any technology, the entity must check to ensure they have signed an Interstate Cooperation Contract (ICC) with Texas. The link below can be used to access the Texas web page for ICC authorized entities.

https://dir.texas.gov/View-Contracts-And-Services/Pages/Content.aspx?id=2 (Link resides outside ibm.com)

If the entity or state has not signed an ICC, the instructions to join the ICC can be found on that link.

Note: Entities must appear on the Texas page as authorized for ICC before any sale may be made.

Visit the following State of Texas website for further information on IBM’s DBITS DIR-CPO-4942 contract : https://dir.texas.gov/contracts/dir-cpo-4942 (Link resides outside of ibm.com)