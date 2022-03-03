The IBM information on this site is specific to your contract DIR-CPO-4942.
IBM provides the State of Texas, Deliverables-Based Information Technology Services (DBITS) through this contract, specifically:
Technology Category 1: Application Development, Maintenance, and Support, Technology Upgrade, Migration, and Transformation; and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP);
Technology Category 2: Business Intelligence (BI), Data Management, Analytics, and Automation, including Data Warehousing;
Technology Category 4: Project and Program Management.
This contract is for services ONLY and is Statement of Work (SOW) driven. No hardware or software products may be sold through a DBITS contract.
SOW Instructions and link to DBITS page.
https://dir.texas.gov/View-Contracts-And-Services/Pages/Content.aspx?id=41 (Link resides outside of ibm.com)
Resulting Purchase Order must reference IBM’s DIR DBITS contract number (DIR-CPO-4942).
Cooperative Purchasing Program:
Texas has a cooperative purchasing program for technology products and services operated via contracts by the State of Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) on behalf of the State of Texas. Out-of-state public entities are welcome to purchase using our DIR-CPO-4942 Contract. Texas relies on the Interstate Cooperation Act, Section 791.025 to document these transactions.
Before purchasing any technology, the entity must check to ensure they have signed an Interstate Cooperation Contract (ICC) with Texas. The link below can be used to access the Texas web page for ICC authorized entities.
https://dir.texas.gov/View-Contracts-And-Services/Pages/Content.aspx?id=2 (Link resides outside ibm.com)
If the entity or state has not signed an ICC, the instructions to join the ICC can be found on that link.
Note: Entities must appear on the Texas page as authorized for ICC before any sale may be made.
Visit the following State of Texas website for further information on IBM’s DBITS DIR-CPO-4942 contract : https://dir.texas.gov/contracts/dir-cpo-4942 (Link resides outside of ibm.com)
For questions about this contract, please contact:
Eric Rice
erice2@us.ibm.com
859-221-7266
For quotes or orders from IBM, please contact or:
Sharmila Tilwalli
sharmila.tilwalli@ibm.com
518-618-6667
For Quotes & Orders:
When buying direct from IBM, the Purchase Order is made out to IBM Corporation who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. The Purchase Order must include the contract number in order to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of the contract.
The PO may be emailed to contract@us.ibm.com or mailed to: IBM Corporation Contracts Team, 6303 Barfield Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Payments should be remitted to the address which will appear on your IBM invoice or to: IBM Corporation, PO Box 676673, Dallas, TX 75267-6673.
Under IBM's State Contract Reseller program, the Purchase Order is made out to the authorized Business Partner who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. Payments for the order are made directly to the Business Partner. The Purchase Order must include the contract number in order to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of this contract. The Business Partner will transfer Risk of Loss and Title to the IBM products to the customer in accordance with the contract terms. The Business Partners are only permitted to fulfill with the IBM or IBM branded products and services permitted by this contract. Third party products and any Business Partner services are specifically excluded.
Only the Business Partners listed below have completed IBM’s criteria to participate in the IBM State Contract Reseller program and are eligible to resell using this contract.
DBITS is an IBM direct services only contract and Resellers/Business Partners are not permitted.
Contract terms and conditions
This IBM State of Texas DBITS contract and related services consist of contract number DIR-CPO-4942 and DIR-CPO-4942 Appendix A Standard Terms and Conditions. Additional contract detail can be found on the following State of Texas DIR contract site (Link resides outside of ibm.com)
Resources for How Public Sector Clients outside of Texas (this link resides outside of ibm.com) can purchase via IBM’s DIR-CPO-4942 contract can be found at the Texas DIR site.
Contract Information