To obtain a SEWP quote please request it from the IBM sales representitive that you normally work with. If you do not have one, then please contact our SEWP Program Manager, Peter Chaplin, chaplin@us.ibm.com, 720-395-1463. He will conect you with the correct person.

IBM's policies regarding installation, warranty, and support vary by product. We urge you to state your specific needs when working with your sales representitive. That way they can include installation services, warranty upgrades or anything else you need for a succesful implementaion.

If you are experiencing any problems during any step in the SEWP process, please contact the IBM SEWP Program Manager.