This section provides information on the nine ITES-3H product catalogs, non-catalog items and associated services. The range of products and services available are not limited to those listed below. For more information about the full range of products and services available, please contact IBM at ites3h@us.ibm.com
Request an ITES-3H Quote at https://chess.army.mil (link resides outside ibm.com)
Catalog I – Unix based Servers
Catalog II – Non-Unix based Servers
Catalog III – Workstations, Thin Clients, Desktops and Notebooks
Catalog IV – Storage Systems
Catalog V – Networking Equipment
Catalog VI – Network Printers
Catalog VII – Cables, Connectors, and Accessories
Catalog VIII – Video Equipment Products
Catalog IX – Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)
Non-Catalog Items (including software)
Services
Products: IBM Power Servers
Catalog reference: IBM GSA #GS-35F-110DA
Web reference: https://www.ibm.com/contracts/federal/gsa-mas-schedule-gs-35f-110da-details
Equipment discount: 4.00%
Warranty discount: 5.00%
Basic warranty period: 3 years
Products: Cisco Servers
Catalog reference: Cisco List
Web reference: http://www.cisco.com (link resides outside ibm.com)
Equipment discount: 4.00%
Warranty discount: 5.00%
Basic warranty period: 3 years
Products: Ace Workstations and PCs, HP and Dell Notebooks, Dell Displays
Catalog reference: Ace List, HP List and Dell List
Web reference: http://www.acecomputers.com/ (link resides outside ibm.com), http://www.hp.com/ (link resides outside ibm.com), http://dell.com (link resides outside ibm.com)
Equipment discount: 12.00%
Warranty discount: 5.00%
Basic warranty period: 3 years
Products: IBM Storage
Catalog reference: IBM GSA #GS-35F-110DA
Web reference: https://www.ibm.com/industries/federal/contracts/gsa-mas-schedule-gs-35f-110da-details
Equipment discount: 4.00%
Warranty discount: 2.00%
Basic warranty period: 1 year, 3 years
Products: Brocade, Cisco
Catalog reference: Brocade List, WGNA GSA
Web reference: http://www.brocade.com (link resides outside ibm.com)
Equipment discount: 33.00%
Warranty discount: 21.00%
Basic warranty period: 1 year, more than 1 year
Products: Lexmark Printers
Catalog reference: Anacapa SEWP V Contract
Equipment discount: 2.00%
Warranty discount: 2.00%
Basic warranty period: 1 year, more than 1 year
Products: Various
Catalog reference: Anixter GSA, Berk-Tek List (Anixter), Ortronics List (Anixter), CPI GSA (Anixter)
Web reference: https://www.anixter.com/en_us/resources/government/gsa.html (link resides outside ibm.com), https://www.anixter.com/ (link resides outside ibm.com)
Equipment discount: 35.00%
Warranty discount: NA
Basic warranty period: 1 year
Products: Polycom VTC, Samsung Displays
Catalog reference: ANACAPA SEWP V NNG15SD64B, IBM SEWP V NNG15SC15B
Web reference: http://www.ibm.com/industries/federal/contracts/sewp
Equipment discount: 0%
Warranty discount: 0%
Basic warranty period: 1 year, more than 1 year
Products: Tripp Lite
Catalog reference: Tripp Lite List (Anixter)
Web reference: www.anixter.com (link resides outside ibm.com)
Equipment discount: 35.00%
Warranty discount: 12.00%
Basic warranty period: 1 year, more than 1 year
Representative products are included in the catalog below. Based on the requirements and quantities, similar additional products and pricing may be used to respond to RFQs.
Related Items, Equipment, and Software – includes digital senders, plotters, power adapters, biometric devices, equipment cabinets, transit cases, new technology and equipment and software such as commercial software (non-DoD ESI) products required to complete an ITES-3H solution. Pricing for noncatalog items shall be based on existing commercial or GSA agreements and established by the ordering contracting officer at time of order in accordance with FAR 15.4.
Related services shall be directly related to the ITES-3H equipment requirement. The contractor shall also provide legacy equipment maintenance/warranty as part of system configuration and integration services. The legacy equipment warranty/maintenance shall be related to the integration of equipment procured under this contract and will clearly define items to be maintained and level of service required. All services shall be performed as negotiated and agreed to by the requiring activity. Other direct expenses (ODEs) for items used in providing the related services shall be negotiated on individual delivery orders under this contract. Travel and per diem costs shall be reimbursed in accordance with the then current version of the Federal Travel Regulations (FTR) / Joint Travel Regulations (JTRs) under the ODE CLIN.
The contractor shall provide services on a site-specific basis, as required, to the Government in all matters relating to the installation and maintenance of ITES-3H products. The services include, but are not limited to, the following subject areas: