Services

Related services shall be directly related to the ITES-3H equipment requirement. The contractor shall also provide legacy equipment maintenance/warranty as part of system configuration and integration services. The legacy equipment warranty/maintenance shall be related to the integration of equipment procured under this contract and will clearly define items to be maintained and level of service required. All services shall be performed as negotiated and agreed to by the requiring activity. Other direct expenses (ODEs) for items used in providing the related services shall be negotiated on individual delivery orders under this contract. Travel and per diem costs shall be reimbursed in accordance with the then current version of the Federal Travel Regulations (FTR) / Joint Travel Regulations (JTRs) under the ODE CLIN.

The contractor shall provide services on a site-specific basis, as required, to the Government in all matters relating to the installation and maintenance of ITES-3H products. The services include, but are not limited to, the following subject areas: