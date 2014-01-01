Waeg, an IBM® company, is the leading Pan-European Platinum Salesforce Consulting Partner. Since 2014, Waeg has been driving complex and key digital transformation projects for clients such as Volvo, Pierre Fabre, Danone, Bridgestone, Dekra and many more.
By adopting a global team approach, Waeg’s reach and expertise span worldwide, with the team relying on more than 200 senior experts to always deliver on time and within budget. Waeg’s track record has been built on extensive expertise within the healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and CPG industries across B2B commerce, marketing cloud and marketing cloud account engagement, CPQ and sales and service transformations.
Achieve an effective omnichannel strategy with a deep understanding of customer needs and behaviors. Waeg helps clients build a comprehensive digital transformation strategy to stay competitive and be one step ahead of the market.
Streamline your operations, improve efficiency and enhance customer experience. A tailored Salesforce solution implemented by our experts generates accurate and actionable insights that enable data-driven decisions and maximize ROI.
Waeg offers support and training to ensure continued success. By fostering relationships and providing personalized support and solutions, Waeg helps customers maximize the value of their investments long-term.
