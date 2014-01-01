Home Consulting Waeg Waeg, an IBM Company
Waeg, the leading Pan-European Platinum Salesforce Partner, provides strategic and technical expertise on complex Salesforce transformational journeys
Driving growth from strategy to execution

Waeg, an IBM® company, is the leading Pan-European Platinum Salesforce Consulting Partner. Since 2014, Waeg has been driving complex and key digital transformation projects for clients such as Volvo, Pierre Fabre, Danone, Bridgestone, Dekra and many more.

By adopting a global team approach, Waeg’s reach and expertise span worldwide, with the team relying on more than 200 senior experts to always deliver on time and within budget. Waeg’s track record has been built on extensive expertise within the healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and CPG industries across B2B commerce, marketing cloud and marketing cloud account engagement, CPQ and sales and service transformations.

5/5

rating in the Salesforce Partner Project Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) survey1

 200+

Senior Salesforce experts1

 600+

Salesforce certifications1
Waeg’s team has done an impeccable job and delivered everything that was promised. With strong dedication, the right skills, alike mindsets, and great collaboration between the teams this project was a huge success. We were able to make it happen together! Sebastien Juras Digital Studio Director Alcatel-Lucent Read the Alactel-Lucent story
Chris Timmerman

Founder and Managing Partner.

 Bas Corstanje

Business Development Director—Benelux Economic Union.

 Lorenzo Vasini

Head of Waeg Envision—Strategy Consulting.

 Pascal Ternisien

Business Development Director—France.

 Terence Hamilton

Business Development Director—DACH region.

 Yves Van looy

Business Director—Northern Europe.
Driving business value    

Achieve an effective omnichannel strategy with a deep understanding of customer needs and behaviors. Waeg helps clients build a comprehensive digital transformation strategy to stay competitive and be one step ahead of the market.

 Maximum impact Salesforce solutions

Streamline your operations, improve efficiency and enhance customer experience. A tailored Salesforce solution implemented by our experts generates accurate and actionable insights that enable data-driven decisions and maximize ROI.

Ensuring long-term success

Waeg offers support and training to ensure continued success. By fostering relationships and providing personalized support and solutions, Waeg helps customers maximize the value of their investments long-term.

 Learn more
 Contact our team

Footnotes

1 Salesforce AppExchange consultant listing (link resides outside IBM)