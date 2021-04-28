Overview Companies face many hurdles in their journey of experience transformation, including data governance, technological complexity and organizational misalignment. To compete and win in this era, companies need to make customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) strategic priorities and unite the organization to fully execute.

Competitive advantage Create competitive advantage by delivering exceptional experiences The old way: Supply chains are a cost to be minimized and a process to be optimized. The new way: More sustainable, resilient supply chains power innovation, a better customer experience and growth.

Experience is becoming the future of business. Organizations that meet this challenge are more likely to be leaders in the marketplace. Matt Candy Global Managing Partner IBM iX

3x revenue growth in two years for customer experience-focused companies¹ 55% of firms say tech limits inhibit their ability to personalize strategies²

Human-centered Drive human-centered business transformation with design To meet ever-growing customer expectations, many organizations are adopting a design-led approach to CX transformation. IBM Consulting™ takes this a step further with its approach to Business Design, which focuses not just on user experience but on business outcomes and broader cultural concerns, to create value while benefiting customers and society at large. Takeaway "Now, what is good design? In IBM, we have always felt that good design must serve people. In short, we think good design is good business." — Thomas J. Watson, Jr.

82% of design-focused businesses see more revenue generation.¹ 175% revenue growth rate premium seen by these businesses.¹

Data-driven Data-driven personalization: Using data and AI Modern experiences are not only personalized but proactive and even predictive, using data-driven insights to enable more meaningful, real-time experiences. To deliver them, you need a robust data and AI strategy.

Customers’ interactions with a brand all provide opportunities for data capture, but you need to be strategic to ensure you’re collecting the right information and protecting their sensitive personal data. Rich Berkman Global Digital Commerce Lead IBM iX

Technology-enabled Tackle technology complexity to free up innovation Organizations can struggle to keep up with technology modernization and with reconciling what has often been adopted in piecemeal fashion. By simplifying their technology landscape, they free up employees to focus on innovation, growth, and experience transformation. Takeaway Addressing technical complexity — investing in cloud-based platforms — enables more agile CX innovation.

56% of organizations struggle with various platform requirements.¹ 49% have siloed data sources and lack of transparency.¹

New ways of working Overcoming organizational obstacles Organizational complexity can also hinder transformation. CX strategy must span the enterprise, as it requires cross-functional collaboration to execute. Open and intelligent workflows that connect stakeholders across functions are also critical to break down silos and share a common vision.

76% increase in business productivity when using Salesforce workflows.³ 83% enhanced employee satisfaction.³ 86% increased customer satisfaction.³

Internal cultural transformation is vital. Organizational culture — just like CX — can be revolutionized through design-led, agile ways of working. Billy Seabrook Global Chief Design Officer IBM iX