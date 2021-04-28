Home Consulting Resources Design data led experience transformation Taking a design-led, data-driven approach to experience transformation
60% of CEOs say that delivering better customer experiences is among their highest priorities in the next 2-3 years
Overview

Companies face many hurdles in their journey of experience transformation, including data governance, technological complexity and organizational misalignment. To compete and win in this era, companies need to make customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) strategic priorities and unite the organization to fully execute.
Competitive advantage
Experience is becoming the future of business. Organizations that meet this challenge are more likely to be leaders in the marketplace. Matt Candy Global Managing Partner IBM iX
3x

revenue growth in two years for customer experience-focused companies¹

  55%

of firms say tech limits inhibit their ability to personalize strategies²
Human-centered
Drive human-centered business transformation with design

To meet ever-growing customer expectations, many organizations are adopting a design-led approach to CX transformation. IBM Consulting™ takes this a step further with its approach to Business Design, which focuses not just on user experience but on business outcomes and broader cultural concerns, to create value while benefiting customers and society at large.
Takeaway

"Now, what is good design? In IBM, we have always felt that good design must serve people. In short, we think good design is good business."
82%

of design-focused businesses see more revenue generation.¹

 175%

revenue growth rate premium seen by these businesses.¹
Data-driven
Data-driven personalization: Using data and AI Modern experiences are not only personalized but proactive and even predictive, using data-driven insights to enable more meaningful, real-time experiences. To deliver them, you need a robust data and AI strategy.
Customers’ interactions with a brand all provide opportunities for data capture, but you need to be strategic to ensure you’re collecting the right information and protecting their sensitive personal data. Rich Berkman Global Digital Commerce Lead IBM iX
Technology-enabled
Tackle technology complexity to free up innovation

Organizations can struggle to keep up with technology modernization and with reconciling what has often been adopted in piecemeal fashion. By simplifying their technology landscape, they free up employees to focus on innovation, growth, and experience transformation.
Takeaway

Addressing technical complexity — investing in cloud-based platforms — enables more agile CX innovation.
56%

of organizations struggle with various platform requirements.¹

 

 49%

have siloed data sources and lack of transparency.¹
New ways of working
Overcoming organizational obstacles

Organizational complexity can also hinder transformation. CX strategy must span the enterprise, as it requires cross-functional collaboration to execute. Open and intelligent workflows that connect stakeholders across functions are also critical to break down silos and share a common vision.
76%

increase in business productivity when using Salesforce workflows.³

 83%

enhanced employee satisfaction.³

 

 86%

increased customer satisfaction.³
Internal cultural transformation is vital. Organizational culture — just like CX — can be revolutionized through design-led, agile ways of working. Billy Seabrook Global Chief Design Officer IBM iX
Download the full report now

Discover how a data-driven, personalized CX strategy delivers economic returns and operational efficiencies, as well as customer retention and employee satisfaction, giving your organization an edge over competitors.
