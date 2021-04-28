Companies face many hurdles in their journey of experience transformation, including data governance, technological complexity and organizational misalignment. To compete and win in this era, companies need to make customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) strategic priorities and unite the organization to fully execute.
revenue growth in two years for customer experience-focused companies¹
of firms say tech limits inhibit their ability to personalize strategies²
To meet ever-growing customer expectations, many organizations are adopting a design-led approach to CX transformation. IBM Consulting™ takes this a step further with its approach to Business Design, which focuses not just on user experience but on business outcomes and broader cultural concerns, to create value while benefiting customers and society at large.
"Now, what is good design? In IBM, we have always felt that good design must serve people. In short, we think good design is good business."
of design-focused businesses see more revenue generation.¹
revenue growth rate premium seen by these businesses.¹
Organizations can struggle to keep up with technology modernization and with reconciling what has often been adopted in piecemeal fashion. By simplifying their technology landscape, they free up employees to focus on innovation, growth, and experience transformation.
Addressing technical complexity — investing in cloud-based platforms — enables more agile CX innovation.
of organizations struggle with various platform requirements.¹
have siloed data sources and lack of transparency.¹
Organizational complexity can also hinder transformation. CX strategy must span the enterprise, as it requires cross-functional collaboration to execute. Open and intelligent workflows that connect stakeholders across functions are also critical to break down silos and share a common vision.
increase in business productivity when using Salesforce workflows.³
enhanced employee satisfaction.³
increased customer satisfaction.³
Discover how a data-driven, personalized CX strategy delivers economic returns and operational efficiencies, as well as customer retention and employee satisfaction, giving your organization an edge over competitors.
¹ CEO Study: Own your impact, IBM Institute for Business Value, May 2022.
² A Forrester Consulting Thought Leadership Paper commissioned by IBM, June 2022.
³ The State of Salesforce, a report commissioned by IBM, October 2020.