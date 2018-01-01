Core business processes have operated in their own traditional — mostly forgotten — silos for years without any real rethinking. Despite the potential of integrating the troves of information across functions, operating models struggle to achieve real change management and optimize a unified digital vision.

Business Process Reengineering (BPR) takes a critical look at core processes to spot and redesign areas that need improvement. Build new processes with intelligent workflows that drive profitability, weed out redundancies, and prioritize cost saving.

By taking a step back, strategists can analyze areas like supply chain, customer experience and finance operations so that BPR services experts can embed emerging technologies and overhaul existing processes to improve the business holistically.