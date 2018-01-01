Core business processes have operated in their own traditional — mostly forgotten — silos for years without any real rethinking. Despite the potential of integrating the troves of information across functions, operating models struggle to achieve real change management and optimize a unified digital vision.
Business Process Reengineering (BPR) takes a critical look at core processes to spot and redesign areas that need improvement. Build new processes with intelligent workflows that drive profitability, weed out redundancies, and prioritize cost saving.
By taking a step back, strategists can analyze areas like supply chain, customer experience and finance operations so that BPR services experts can embed emerging technologies and overhaul existing processes to improve the business holistically.
Improve hiring decisions and talent retention using AI solutions to digitally transform HR.
Streamline and accelerate your finance transformation with AI, analytics and blockchain.
Transform your supply chain operations with AI solutions to help reduce operational costs.
Learn how our award-winning methodology can help you create first-of-a-kind solutions.
Fight crime with analytics tools and guidance that can reduce losses and help improve compliance.
Digitize transactions and information with blockchain to help protect data and reduce costs.
Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.
Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.
Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.