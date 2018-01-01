Home Consulting Reengineering Business Process Reengineering (BPR) services
Business process reengineering for intelligent workflows

Core business processes have operated in their own traditional — mostly forgotten — silos for years without any real rethinking. Despite the potential of integrating the troves of information across functions, operating models struggle to achieve real change management and optimize a unified digital vision.

Business Process Reengineering (BPR) takes a critical look at core processes to spot and redesign areas that need improvement. Build new processes with intelligent workflows that drive profitability, weed out redundancies, and prioritize cost saving.

By taking a step back, strategists can analyze areas like supply chain, customer experience and finance operations so that BPR services experts can embed emerging technologies and overhaul existing processes to improve the business holistically.
Benefits Gain insight into existing business process improvement initiatives with advanced analytics. Move towards a digital business process management (BPM) operating model. Deploy business process automation technology and applications.

Capabilities

Talent

Improve hiring decisions and talent retention using AI solutions to digitally transform HR.

 Finance

Streamline and accelerate your finance transformation with AI, analytics and blockchain.

 Procurement

Transform your supply chain operations with AI solutions to help reduce operational costs.

 IBM Garage

Learn how our award-winning methodology can help you create first-of-a-kind solutions.

 Risk

Fight crime with analytics tools and guidance that can reduce losses and help improve compliance.

 Blockchain

Digitize transactions and information with blockchain to help protect data and reduce costs.
Co-create with IBM Garage ™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Case studies Lead-to-cash

IBM created an all-in-one platform to reimagine the way customers and partners do business with us.

 Kraft Heinz

Sales increased after IBM and Kraft Heinz created an algorithm to analyze and improve shelf placement and promotion.
