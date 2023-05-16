Explore possibilities. We’ll replicate and build out virtual environments so that you can address your agency’s complex challenges.
Be part of an all-in team effort. Work shoulder-to-shoulder with our technology domain area experts to design system architectures, AI/ML models and end-user products.
Go beyond conceptual. Physically or virtually test the environments, AI apps and IT-driven edge capabilities we create together. From there we’ll iterate until we arrive at the solution you need.
US Special Operations Leader
Science and Technology
My team and oLabs are currently building an AI-enabled software that enables special operators to ingest, store, analyze and disseminate mission critical data horizontally across teams and vertically to higher echelons and national agencies... I have never seen a more collaborative environment across DoD, SOCOM, industry or academia. ”
USSOCOM Senior Leader
In 20+ years of acquisition experience, I've never seen an effort go from CRADA to Program of Record this quickly. That takes a heck of a team. ”
The AI-enabled data platform designed to run on low size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) hardware. Give your frontline units the tactical advantage with an open-source suite of tools designed to collect and move real-time sensor data, including imagery and video, over networks for AI analysis.
Our Hatteras platform makes it easier for your agency to adapt its ML models to the rapidly evolving situation on the ground. Hatteras automates ML model retraining during dynamic conditions to avoid deterioration and keep the ML models accurate in the cloud or at the tactical edge.
A generative AI solution for field operations, Semantic-Edge is small, fitting comfortably on a laptop and scalable to meet your mission requirements. Semantic-Edge provides users with the ability to search and analyze data, documents and manuals, APIs and more, allowing operators to gain full situational awareness and resolve issues on the fly and at the tactical edge.
A highly adaptable, quickly deployable video reconnaissance ML solution. With its ability to operate across a range of sensor modalities—short and long-wave infrared, red, green, blue (RGB) signals and more—Sentinel’s powerful computer vision algorithms convert multiple video data feeds and outputs a ML-optimized situational awareness capability.
IBM Consulting’s ecosystem of Federal collaboration centers was designed exclusively to address the needs of US Federal agencies and is dedicated to helping those agencies harness the power of AI and other advanced IT capabilities.