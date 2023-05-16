What we do Envision Explore possibilities. We’ll replicate and build out virtual environments so that you can address your agency’s complex challenges. Collaborate Be part of an all-in team effort. Work shoulder-to-shoulder with our technology domain area experts to design system architectures, AI/ML models and end-user products. Prototype and demonstrate Go beyond conceptual. Physically or virtually test the environments, AI apps and IT-driven edge capabilities we create together. From there we’ll iterate until we arrive at the solution you need.

US Special Operations Leader Science and Technology “ My team and oLabs are currently building an AI-enabled software that enables special operators to ingest, store, analyze and disseminate mission critical data horizontally across teams and vertically to higher echelons and national agencies... I have never seen a more collaborative environment across DoD, SOCOM, industry or academia. ” USSOCOM Senior Leader “ In 20+ years of acquisition experience, I've never seen an effort go from CRADA to Program of Record this quickly. That takes a heck of a team. ”

How we do it As a catalyst solving intricate technology challenges, oLabs is a vital resource for advancing US Federal Government technology. We do this by immersing ourselves in your agency’s technology landscape, collaborating alongside your experts and leaders to craft more secure, user-centric and scalable technology solutions. Whether your experts are conducting exercises in the field, making battlefield preparations at headquarters, or healthcare professionals looking to deploy AI to find illnesses earlier, at oLabs we rely upon in-context observations to build these solutions for real-world situations.

oLabs experience Located in Northern Virginia, our advanced technology facility offers a comprehensive innovation experience. Our Reston, Virginia site is equipped with high-performance computing systems, cutting-edge GPUs, advanced system interfaces, communication devices, drones, end-user equipment, and a virtual reality dark room. Here, we can demonstrate real-time solution capabilities, bringing your visions to life.

Products CXEdge The AI-enabled data platform designed to run on low size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) hardware. Give your frontline units the tactical advantage with an open-source suite of tools designed to collect and move real-time sensor data, including imagery and video, over networks for AI analysis. Hatteras Our Hatteras platform makes it easier for your agency to adapt its ML models to the rapidly evolving situation on the ground. Hatteras automates ML model retraining during dynamic conditions to avoid deterioration and keep the ML models accurate in the cloud or at the tactical edge. Semantic-Edge A generative AI solution for field operations, Semantic-Edge is small, fitting comfortably on a laptop and scalable to meet your mission requirements. Semantic-Edge provides users with the ability to search and analyze data, documents and manuals, APIs and more, allowing operators to gain full situational awareness and resolve issues on the fly and at the tactical edge. Sentinel A highly adaptable, quickly deployable video reconnaissance ML solution. With its ability to operate across a range of sensor modalities—short and long-wave infrared, red, green, blue (RGB) signals and more—Sentinel’s powerful computer vision algorithms convert multiple video data feeds and outputs a ML-optimized situational awareness capability.

Part of the Federal Labs Ecosystem IBM Consulting’s ecosystem of Federal collaboration centers was designed exclusively to address the needs of US Federal agencies and is dedicated to helping those agencies harness the power of AI and other advanced IT capabilities. Learn more IBM Innovation Studio IBM Innovation Studio IBM Garage IBM Garage IBM X-Force Cyber Security Range IBM X-Force Cyber Security Range IBM Innovation Studio Delve into transformation possibilities via technology explorations, immersive experiences and cocreation workshops. Learn more IBM Garage Using a collaborative, value-obsessed engagement model, bring together the best of enterprise design thinking, agile development and DevSecOps practices, accelerated by generative AI tools from IBM and partners. Learn more IBM X-Force Cyber Security Range Create immersive simulations to guide your agency team through realistic breach scenarios, helping ensure your team can respond and recover from enterprise-level cyber security incidents, manage vulnerabilities and build a stronger security culture in your organization. Learn more IBM Innovation Studio Delve into transformation possibilities via technology explorations, immersive experiences and cocreation workshops. Learn more IBM Garage Using a collaborative, value-obsessed engagement model, bring together the best of enterprise design thinking, agile development and DevSecOps practices, accelerated by generative AI tools from IBM and partners. Learn more IBM X-Force Cyber Security Range Create immersive simulations to guide your agency team through realistic breach scenarios, helping ensure your team can respond and recover from enterprise-level cyber security incidents, manage vulnerabilities and build a stronger security culture in your organization. Learn more