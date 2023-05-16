Home Consulting IBM oLabs IBM oLabs
Driving innovation from the edge to the enterprise
Picture of a geographical landscape in dashboard fashion with locations marked for different purposes
What we do Envision

Explore possibilities. We’ll replicate and build out virtual environments so that you can address your agency’s complex challenges.

 Collaborate

Be part of an all-in team effort. Work shoulder-to-shoulder with our technology domain area experts to design system architectures, AI/ML models and end-user products.

 Prototype and demonstrate

Go beyond conceptual. Physically or virtually test the environments, AI apps and IT-driven edge capabilities we create together. From there we’ll iterate until we arrive at the solution you need.
How we do it As a catalyst solving intricate technology challenges, oLabs is a vital resource for advancing US Federal Government technology. We do this by immersing ourselves in your agency’s technology landscape, collaborating alongside your experts and leaders to craft more secure, user-centric and scalable technology solutions. Whether your experts are conducting exercises in the field, making battlefield preparations at headquarters, or healthcare professionals looking to deploy AI to find illnesses earlier, at oLabs we rely upon in-context observations to build these solutions for real-world situations.
oLabs experience Located in Northern Virginia, our advanced technology facility offers a comprehensive innovation experience. Our Reston, Virginia site is equipped with high-performance computing systems, cutting-edge GPUs, advanced system interfaces, communication devices, drones, end-user equipment, and a virtual reality dark room. Here, we can demonstrate real-time solution capabilities, bringing your visions to life.
Products CXEdge

The AI-enabled data platform designed to run on low size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) hardware. Give your frontline units the tactical advantage with an open-source suite of tools designed to collect and move real-time sensor data, including imagery and video, over networks for AI analysis.

 Hatteras

Our Hatteras platform makes it easier for your agency to adapt its ML models to the rapidly evolving situation on the ground. Hatteras automates ML model retraining during dynamic conditions to avoid deterioration and keep the ML models accurate in the cloud or at the tactical edge.

 Semantic-Edge

A generative AI solution for field operations, Semantic-Edge is small, fitting comfortably on a laptop and scalable to meet your mission requirements. Semantic-Edge provides users with the ability to search and analyze data, documents and manuals, APIs and more, allowing operators to gain full situational awareness and resolve issues on the fly and at the tactical edge.

 Sentinel

A highly adaptable, quickly deployable video reconnaissance ML solution. With its ability to operate across a range of sensor modalities—short and long-wave infrared, red, green, blue (RGB) signals and more—Sentinel’s powerful computer vision algorithms convert multiple video data feeds and outputs a ML-optimized situational awareness capability.

Part of the Federal Labs Ecosystem

IBM Consulting’s ecosystem of Federal collaboration centers was designed exclusively to address the needs of US Federal agencies and is dedicated to helping those agencies harness the power of AI and other advanced IT capabilities. 

 Learn more
IBM Innovation Studio Delve into transformation possibilities via technology explorations, immersive experiences and cocreation workshops. Learn more
IBM Garage Using a collaborative, value-obsessed engagement model, bring together the best of enterprise design thinking, agile development and DevSecOps practices, accelerated by generative AI tools from IBM and partners. Learn more
IBM X-Force Cyber Security Range Create immersive simulations to guide your agency team through realistic breach scenarios, helping ensure your team can respond and recover from enterprise-level cyber security incidents, manage vulnerabilities and build a stronger security culture in your organization.  Learn more
Next steps

Ready to experience oLabs for yourself?

10780 Parkridge Boulevard, Reston, VA 20191 View on Google Maps - IBM oLabs