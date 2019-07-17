Federal government agencies face complex challenges including technology skills shortages, rebuilding of U.S. domestic supply chains and greater demand for enhanced citizen services. To address these challenges, agencies need an industry partner to help them navigate a scalable path to IT modernization while leveraging emerging technologies, optimizing costs and operational efficiencies and improving security. The convergence of new hybrid cloud and AI technologies enables government to deliver rapid improvements and adapt to unprecedented challenges.

The acquisition of Reston, VA-based Octo™ complements IBM's strengths in IT modernization and digital transformation, enhances its ability to support federal agencies with a flexible, modern approach to digital transformation and grows IBM Consulting's public and federal market organization to 4,200 highly-skilled employees. With a proven track record of enabling rapid IT modernization and seamless citizen engagement, Octo also brings deep federal mission experience and certifications in the technologies most used across the federal government.