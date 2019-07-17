Federal government agencies face complex challenges including technology skills shortages, rebuilding of U.S. domestic supply chains and greater demand for enhanced citizen services. To address these challenges, agencies need an industry partner to help them navigate a scalable path to IT modernization while leveraging emerging technologies, optimizing costs and operational efficiencies and improving security. The convergence of new hybrid cloud and AI technologies enables government to deliver rapid improvements and adapt to unprecedented challenges.
The acquisition of Reston, VA-based Octo™ complements IBM's strengths in IT modernization and digital transformation, enhances its ability to support federal agencies with a flexible, modern approach to digital transformation and grows IBM Consulting's public and federal market organization to 4,200 highly-skilled employees. With a proven track record of enabling rapid IT modernization and seamless citizen engagement, Octo also brings deep federal mission experience and certifications in the technologies most used across the federal government.
experts dedicated to solving the Federal Government’s most complex challenges.
petaFLOPS of AI computing power dedicated to meeting federal agencies’ missions.1
increase in time to value after implementing IT modernization solutions.2
When the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) needed to rapidly modernize and automate its IT systems and tools, it created the Digital Transformation Center (DTC), which accelerates modernization by using emerging technologies and API to better serve veterans and their families.
The CDF data broker is a critical component of the Defense Intelligence Digital Transformation implementation, helping the Department of Defense eliminate data silos where information cannot be easily accessed from outside mission boundaries and governing authorities.
As the NCI’s Center for Biomedical Informatics and Information Technology (CBIIT) team drives the agency’s cloud first strategy, Team Octo supports all application functionality as it engages in thoughtful and deliberate reorientation to the cloud environment.
Read why the creation of business applications by non-IT users is gaining momentum in Embracing Citizen Development: A Strategic Move for IT Leaders.
Read Federal Government Organizations Should Adopt Data Mesh Now to learn how federal agencies can pivot and garner substantial benefits.
In How AI is Revolutionizing Military Operations: Part I, discover how AI is helping the armed forces use better data to make better decisions.
1 Octo Labs Tour the Space (link resides outside ibm.com)
2 Octo, an IBM Company Department of Veterans Affairs case study (link resides outside ibm.com)