Containers and Kubernetes are two of the leading drivers of enterprise digital transformation. Software application containerization makes life easier for developers by further abstracting computing infrastructure, and adoption of enterprise container platforms is on the rise.
By 2025, more than 85 percent of global organizations will be running containerized applications in production, which is a significant increase from fewer than 35 percent in 2019.1
At the same time, Kubernetes—open source software for deploying and managing those containers—is rapidly becoming the preferred way to build digital services at scale and across clouds.
BoxBoat, an IBM Company, delivers a full suite of services that include customized strategies for Kubernetes and Enterprise Container Platform adoption, application containerization, DevSecOps, training and enablement. BoxBoat guides enterprises on the right tooling, business strategy, workflows and processes to meet their DevOps goals.
Modernize people and processes by leveraging modern “value stream delivery platforms” which help untangle the web of DevOps tooling.
Modernize platforms by building a platform + operating framework + enablement plan to extract the value at scale that containerized workloads promise.
Modernize security and eliminate the risk of building software with 3rd party parts by ensuring you’re starting with secure building blocks.
Modernize productivity and take the chaos out of microservices, devtools, CI, CD and scripts by presenting a unified, self-service abstraction layer for your teams.
Modern, managed plug-and-play platform. Your developers can keep creating new software, we’ll handle the infrastructure complexity.
Uplevel your teams with Cloud Native Academy by combining a prescription of point in time training and ongoing skills development.
We are problem solvers who guide the development of customized DevSecOps, Kubernetes, and Git strategies based on a maturity model, as well as the development of secure containerization workstreams architectures.
We can help your organization migrate to an automated containerization workstream with a choice of tool chain, Kubernetes distribution, on prem, cloud, hybrid cloud or multicloud, and migrate workloads to EKS, AKS, and GKE.
We create and optimize CI/CD pipelines, infrastructure-as-code and offer configurations management.
Discover best practices to help you on your DevSecOps journey with these whitepapers, webinars, and technical resources.
Read updates, customer stories, and tips and tricks for effective DevOps.
David is a Distinguished Engineer in Hybrid Cloud Transformation, focused on DevSecOps platform standardization and containerization technologies, and joined IBM in 2021 through the acquisition of BoxBoat Technologies, where he led technical engagements at BNY Mellon, Mars, Melco Resorts, USAF and more.
Nick is an Associate Partner, Consulting Practice Lead, expert technologist and industry-wide thought leader on OpenShift, with speaking experience on the subject at events such as Red Hat Summit Connect and Kubecon. He also leads the complex solutions OpenShift Practice within IBM Consulting.
Facundo is an Executive Architect specializing in Kubernetes and DevOps with Azure, and Azure Practice Lead, pushing boundaries in schedules, approaches, and choices to help delivery teams across varying degrees of maturity and architecture create cloud-native and cloud-first applications with DevOps practices.
Aaron is Associate Partner, Presales Solutions Architect with more than 10 years of experience in the technology industry. Aaron empowers engineering teams by breaking down barriers in the software development lifecycle and facilitating persistent and transparent communication across distributed teams.
As a Principal Solutions Architect with 20+ years of experience in technology, Josh saw DevOps come into the industry and the evolution of automation, containerization and orchestration. He is also an Anthos Fellow and CNCF Contributor who enjoys using and learning new technologies to help make things easier.
