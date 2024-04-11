Maintain business continuity with flexible consumption options on your IBM Power. With Elastic Capacity, you can create temporary capacity by activating and deactivating processor cores and memory units to help meet the demands of your business peaks.



When you order activations, IBM immediately makes the activation code available for download to your system.



Activations can then be shared across any systems you manage. Purchase any number of activations up front and the system will automatically track their use and alert you when they have been consumed. It’s the easy way to extend your Power10® and Power9® hardware capacity.