Help reduce spend with discounted pricing by reserving capacity in advance.
At IBM Cloud, we want you to have payment solutions that align to your budget and goals, which is why we have IBM Cloud Reservations – advanced capacity provisioning at reduced rates for long-term planning. IBM Cloud Reservations are ideal for organizations with sustained workloads, especially those who seek to resolve cloud capacity and availability issues. They’re also valuable for new-to-cloud companies dealing with one-to-three-year internal procurement cycles who could use instant savings without the large up-front payment. Let us help you create a more predictable budgeting environment.
Benefits of IBM Cloud Reservations Cost savings

Save up to 60% on select solutions by choosing a 1-or-3-year term when compared to on-demand, pay-as-you-use billing cycles.

 Guaranteed capacity

Your capacity is there when and where you need it. IBM Cloud Reservations are guaranteed capacity within the availability zone and data center of your choice for the life of your committed term.

 Flexibility to convert deployment

Convert your existing on-demand solution to IBM Cloud Reservations billing and contract terms. Attach or detach any compatible solution to your reservation.
Solutions for IBM Cloud Reservations
IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC

Reduce your spend by up to 60% with 1-year or 3-year virtual server capacity reservations. Your capacity is billed monthly, is guaranteed, and requires no up-front payment.

IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers on classic infrastructure

Lock in a lower price for your bare metal servers with a 1-year or 3-year contract term.

Resources for IBM Cloud Reservations
IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC documentation Learn how to get started with reserved capacity on IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC. See documentation
IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers (classic) Learn how to get started with contract term pricing on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers (classic). See documentation
Getting started Create an account

Sign into your IBM Cloud account, or create one today.

 Sign up Provision virtual servers

Provision an IBM Cloud Reservation for virtual servers.

 Start provisioning Provision bare metal servers

Provision an IBM Cloud Reservation for bare metal servers.

