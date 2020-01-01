Only IBM Cloud® and NetApp bring you the best of breakthrough technologies. Among these breakthroughs are the first cloud solutions purpose-built to address specific industry challenges, AI and machine learning (ML) models to accelerate time to value, and power and performance in the cloud previously achieved only on premises.
Build and run consistently across cloud, on-premises and edge environments.
Enable the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications solution with NetApp.
Increase accuracy of AI and ML with IBM Cloud Pak® for Data services.
Get 180,000 IOPS of NetApp-certified storage seen only on premises.
Build enterprise-SAP workloads on IBM Cloud, using the most powerful cloud-based bare metal solutions for SAP available with the flexibility and performance of NetApp block and file services.
Address the challenges of the highly regulated telco industry, modernize enterprise applications, and meet application-data needs anywhere with IBM Cloud Satellite™, built with NetApp Trident.
Protect your critical business data in the IBM Cloud with NetApp and Veeam solutions that can help meet your business demands for faster recovery, higher storage efficiency and better risk mitigation.
Modernize how you collect, organize and analyze data and infuse AI throughout your organization using IBM Cloud Pak for Data, which is built on the Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform.
Get local-disk performance with SAN persistence and durability. Boost storage capacity of virtual and bare metal servers to 48,000 IOPS. Deploy flash-backed block storage volumes from 20 GB to 12 TB.
Add fast, flexible NFS-based file storage. Gain full control and lower costs with flash-backed architecture. Create file shares from 20 GB to 12 TB. Provision with flexible power-based options.
NetApp, Inc. helps simplify the adoption and readiness of 5G with advanced data services that extend hybrid cloud to the edge. It integrates these data services with container orchestration platforms like Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud Pak solutions to yield data that remains “in country" and deliver greater agility across more locations and applications.
IBM Cloud and NetApp offer infrastructure and data services to speed your digital transformation. (PDF, 4.2 MB)
CEOs George Kurian and Arvind Krishna discuss the decades-long partnership between NetApp and IBM.
IBM Cloud offers the most performant SAP-certified compute infrastructure of any cloud provider.