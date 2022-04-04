The European Union regulates the use and transfer of personal data belonging to all EU citizens. To help organizations remain in compliance with EU law, the European Commission (EC) created a set of standard contract clauses (SCC) which are pre-approved by the EC.

These standard contract clauses obligate non-EU companies to follow the laws and practices mandated by the EU. Use of them in a contract provides assurance to any organization contracting with a non-EU company that personal data will be processed in conformance with EU law.

In 2021, the EC published a new set of SCCs, updating them to bring them in line with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).