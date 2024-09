The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is an independent statutory authority that supervises institutions across banking, insurance and superannuation and promotes financial-system stability within Australia. APRA establishes a comprehensive framework of baseline standards and practice guides that regulated institutions must comply with. These standards set out a range of requirement in relation to financial soundness, risk management, governance and cybersecurity.

Reports and other documentation

The standards and practice guides for cybersecurity comprise:



• Prudential Standard CPS 232 Business Continuity Management

• Prudential Standard CPS 234 Information Security

• Prudential Practice Guide CPG 220 Risk Management

• Prudential Practice Guide CPG 235 Managing Data Risk

• Prudential Practice Guide CPG 234 Information Security