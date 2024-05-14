ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE)

Since deploying IBM flash storage, ZE has dramatically accelerated performance, reduced latency, cut maintenance costs, and unleashed the ability to develop new capabilities and services.



Nader El-Ramly explains: “The most immediate improvement that we saw from moving to flash storage was that processing times were much faster. This was because the bottleneck we were experiencing in storage was gone—allowing us to get data to the CPUs as fast as they can process it.



“Indeed, we had to adjust from measuring in minutes, to seconds and milliseconds. Being able to process analytics at this speed means that we can often exceed the extremely challenging Service Level Agreements (SLAs) we have in place with clients, even as the volumes of data and frequency of reporting increase.”



Aiman El-Ramly adds: “With such quick processing times, the FlashSystem solution has unleashed the potential for ZE to grow its customer base and enhance its offerings.



“As our ability to process our clients’ requests has accelerated, our clients’ behavior and expectation has also changed. In particular, we are now able to complete more complex requests and generate a much larger volume of forward pricing curves in near real time.



“Where previously our clients approached us for modeling thousands of different curves, they now expect hundreds of thousands of curves. Introducing IBM flash storage was also a non-disruptive way to buy more breathing space for a separate re-architecting of our software to better address big data demands.



“Being able to diversify our services and process a much larger amount of data more quickly keeps our customers happy and has enabled us to expand. After the implementation of flash storage, we were able to grow our PaaS customer base by 30 percent in one year alone!”



In addition to developing new capabilities and services, ZE has made significant energy-efficiency savings by moving to enterprise flash storage and acquired a common set of management tools for both flash and disk storage.



“IBM FlashSystem 900 and IBM FlashSystem 840 have enabled us to make significant efficiency savings,” continues Nader El-Ramly. “Flash storage is, by design, more durable and more compact, however we weren’t expecting to have consolidated by so much. With IBM flash storage, we moved from two racks of disk storage to just 2U of flash storage—in turn, reducing energy and cooling costs.



“On top of this, we maximized the capacity of our storage with the virtualization capabilities included with IBM Storwize V7000, which also makes managing our storage much easier. When we first deployed the Storwize technology, we achieved a 60 percent compression ratio. We then invested in a second generation V7000 to leverage the enhanced compression engine, leaving the first to act as our second tier of storage beyond the FlashSystem 900 and FlashSystem 840.



“Also, adopting flash storage has eliminated the frequent and disruptive work of replacing failing disks in our old infrastructure. Today, if there is an issue with a disk on the Storwize V7000, the device automatically notifies IBM and they instantly send out a replacement—usually before we even notice there is an issue.”



With IBM FlashSystem 900, IBM FlashSystem 840 and Storwize V7000 technology powering faster analytics of big data, ZE PowerGroup can help its clients expand their trading operations by enabling them to make more decisions, faster. And by helping to increase their confidence in the quality of data and reporting, the upgraded ZE platform can help clients improve tolerance of risk, opening up new trading opportunities.



Aiman El-Ramly concludes: “We have been able to give our clients more confidence in their data delivery infrastructure, which in turn makes them more tolerant to market risks and helps them to grow their operations. In this way, flash storage has become a true asset to our company, enabling us to provide new pathways to growth for our clients.



“Throughout this project, we have enjoyed working with IBM, and were pleased to see their dedication to helping ZE grow. With IBM systems spurring us to grow and enhancing our competitive advantage, we have been able to provide better services that help our clients boost their versatility.”