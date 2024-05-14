ELM is in line with Yanfeng Auto’s pursuit of an efficient R&D and operation system. At present, Yanfeng Auto engineers can quickly integrate into work scenarios according to different product types, project levels and development standards in the ELM system, and complete role-based delivery, which greatly improves the delivery rate and quality.

It was difficult to understand the whole picture of quality management when Yanfeng Electronic Technology used tools such as Microsoft Word and Excel. Nowadays, issues such as requirements completion, design coverage and test coverage can be answered through the implementation of the IBM ELM tool chain, so as to achieve transparency of quality data at all stages, so that quality management can be transformed into forward control and prediction, rather than passive detection in the later stage.

Given the fierce competition, reducing costs and increasing efficiency is a major goal for auto players. According to a project leader at Yanfeng Electronic Technology, unlike what many have assumed, emphasizing traceability will not affect development efficiency and delivery speed; on the contrary, it improves efficiency. “If you only focus on delivery time, skip the part of requirements and design, and write code immediately, the quality cannot be guaranteed.”

In terms of IBM ELM empowerment, model reuse can save a lot of effort. For example, the Rhapsody model developed in previous projects can be inherited and easily updated according to new requirements, and the components and functions in it can be added or subtracted.

Thanks to IBM ELM, Yanfeng Electronic Technology was one of the two Chinese suppliers that passed Volkswagen’s AutomotiveSPICE Level 1 assessment in 2019. In 2016, Yanfeng Electronic Technology obtained the certification of AutomotiveSPICE Level 2 with the help of RQM (Rational Quality Management), the previous version of ELM, and passed the AutomotiveSPICE Level 3 assessment in 2020.

Li Fan, Deputy General Manager at Yanfeng Electronic Technology, adds: “As an end-to-end solution, ELM helped us achieve the integrated management of scalable R&D processes. Based on that, we are building a more integrated, sustainable and intelligent R&D platform to further reduce cost and increase efficiency. In the future, we hope to work closely with IBM in exporting Chinese models of manufacturing efficiency to the world for the benefit of the entire automotive industry, and making more progress in the field of Internet of Vehicles in addition to intelligent cockpit.”