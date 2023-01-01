“TechD, a leading services implementor in the Data & AI space, looks forward to collaborating with IBM to implement and iterate generative AI use cases across businesses. watsonx.ai brings value and choice to the playing field. Many companies today have already banned some generative AI vendors and products by name. Having controlled, governed, and proven models—that can even run offline—is critical to our ability to deliver. Having watsonx.ai to ease the organizational and contractual concerns and accelerators like NeuralSeek to speed implementation and maintenance time allow us to slash delivery time from 3–4 months down to 3–4 weeks for many customer care use cases.”
Marc Martina
Owner, President/CEO
Technology Dynamics, Inc. (TechD)
TechD (link resides outside of ibm.com), an IBM Platinum Business Partner, has been helping companies and organizations optimize their IBM Data AI, Analytics and Data Management Systems, Hybrid Cloud and Security solutions implementations since 2009. In partnership with IBM and as an exclusive reseller, TechD has conducted hundreds of successful implementations of IBM Data Warehousing, Analytics along with Security and Governance on prem or in the cloud helping the clients moving forward.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2023. IBM Corporation, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America. August 2023.
IBM, the IBM logo, and ibm.com are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on ibm.com/trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client's results will depend entirely on the client's systems and services ordered.
THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.