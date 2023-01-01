“TechD, a leading services implementor in the Data & AI space, looks forward to collaborating with IBM to implement and iterate generative AI use cases across businesses. watsonx.ai brings value and choice to the playing field. Many companies today have already banned some generative AI vendors and products by name. Having controlled, governed, and proven models—that can even run offline—is critical to our ability to deliver. Having watsonx.ai to ease the organizational and contractual concerns and accelerators like NeuralSeek to speed implementation and maintenance time allow us to slash delivery time from 3–4 months down to 3–4 weeks for many customer care use cases.”



Marc Martina

Owner, President/CEO

Technology Dynamics, Inc. (TechD)





