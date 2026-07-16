A new AI-first development style pioneered by a small team with Bob

As an early user to adopt IBM Bob via e-commerce, TechMind is pioneering new approaches to product development using AI agents.
Advances in generative AI are making it possible for even sole proprietors and small teams to take on advanced development and business automation. At the same time, as the range of AI tools expands rapidly, many companies and developers are struggling with the question of which AI to use and how best to integrate it into their work.
In organizations run by small teams, it is common for each person to take on multiple roles. As a result, the key question is increasingly not simply how to improve efficiency, but whether an AI-first approach can transform the way work itself gets done.
TechMind Co., Ltd. (hereafter, TechMind) had also been exploring how AI could be used not as a "tool that answers questions," but as a "partner in the development process" as it pursued IoT-related initiatives and operated seminars.
Security and governance were also important considerations when using generative AI for business. Convenience alone was not enough; whether the technology could be used safely and reliably over the long term also had a major impact on the decision to adopt it.
For TechMind, being able to start using IBM Bob quickly, exactly when it was needed, was another important requirement. Rather than going through a sales representative as in a traditional purchasing process, the ability to get started immediately was essential for a company that places a premium on speed.
Shintaroh Shibuya, Representative Director of TechMind, had been following IBM Bob™ since its early access stage. With e-commerce (EC) purchasing already commonplace for products from other companies, he expected that IBM Bob would eventually become available through e-commerce as well.
As soon as IBM Bob became available for purchase via e-commerce, TechMind ordered it on the first day of release. The company highly valued the self-service purchasing experience, which allowed it to adopt the solution at the exact moment it was needed without going through a sales representative.
"E-commerce makes products immediately accessible to the people who want them. That’s why I ordered Bob on the first day," says Shibuya. Reflecting on the purchase process, he adds, "I was able to make the purchase smoothly using a standard credit card. I also appreciated not having to register a credit card for the trial."
TechMind has also deepened its engagement with IBM through IBM-hosted events such as "TechXchange," where users share IBM technology use cases and the latest technical insights. This has led to opportunities to speak at IBM Bob-related events. Exposure to the insights and use cases of other users shifting from human-centered development to IBM Bob (AI agent)-centered design has further expanded the ways TechMind uses IBM Bob.
Trust in IBM’s governance and security also supports TechMind’s continued use of the technology, particularly when it comes to whether AI can be used safely for business. "Because it’s IBM, we use it with the confidence that security is being taken care of," says Shibuya.
Through its use of IBM Bob, TechMind is beginning to establish a new way of working in which AI is integrated into operations not simply as a support tool, but as a "development partner." Sensor research and prototype preparation that once took a week have been reduced to just 30 minutes, while overall work time has been cut to one-twentieth. The time this frees up is helping drive experimentation with new ideas.
Today, TechMind is improving code quality and output accuracy by having multiple AI agents review one another throughout the development process. By keeping AI running continuously, even a small team can accelerate development and make verification more efficient.
TechMind has also begun redesigning the division of roles for review and evaluation processes that were previously handled manually, with AI built into the workflow from the outset. Rather than simply pursuing greater efficiency, the company is exploring a development style that enables even a small team to continuously create value by clearly defining "what people should think about" and "what should be left to AI."
TechMind also continues to refine how it designs instructions for AI and prepares definition documents through events and community activities. Its development style is beginning to shift from simply "using" AI to working on the premise of "collaborating with AI."
"I don’t think IBM Bob is limited to enterprise applications. It is also highly effective for sole proprietors and small, highly skilled agile development teams. IBM Bob is also a good fit for edge IoT projects involving dependencies between hardware and software. I expect its accuracy to improve even further going forward," says Shibuya, who is already looking to expand its use in edge IoT projects. As TechMind continues to experiment with AI-first product development and business design, it is demonstrating new ways for small organizations to put AI to work.
TechMind Co., Ltd. supports customers as a trusted partner under its mission to "energize companies by adding the power of technology." From supporting the launch of new solutions and expanding sales channels to consulting on business transformation and growth, TechMind works alongside its customers until results are achieved. The company is also actively engaged in technology verification, article writing and seminars using the latest LLMs, Raspberry Pi and edge devices.
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