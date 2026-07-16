A new AI-first development style pioneered by a small team with Bob

Advances in generative AI are making it possible for even sole proprietors and small teams to take on advanced development and business automation. At the same time, as the range of AI tools expands rapidly, many companies and developers are struggling with the question of which AI to use and how best to integrate it into their work.

In organizations run by small teams, it is common for each person to take on multiple roles. As a result, the key question is increasingly not simply how to improve efficiency, but whether an AI-first approach can transform the way work itself gets done.

TechMind Co., Ltd. (hereafter, TechMind) had also been exploring how AI could be used not as a "tool that answers questions," but as a "partner in the development process" as it pursued IoT-related initiatives and operated seminars.

Security and governance were also important considerations when using generative AI for business. Convenience alone was not enough; whether the technology could be used safely and reliably over the long term also had a major impact on the decision to adopt it.

For TechMind, being able to start using IBM Bob quickly, exactly when it was needed, was another important requirement. Rather than going through a sales representative as in a traditional purchasing process, the ability to get started immediately was essential for a company that places a premium on speed.