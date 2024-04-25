With 2.5 billion transactions and records,Swiss Re needed a solution with the flexibility and capacity to manage their growing data workloads and a system that would also scale to meet future data and analytics needs. This video describes how the IBM® IDAA DB2® analytics accelerator helped reach these goals.
Acquire insights across multiple international locations of claims information from numerous insurance companies to increase the understanding of risk, agility in identifying profitable segments, and the ability to make decisive decisions quickly by internal business users.
Deploy IBM zEnterprise™ System with IBM DB2 for z/OS® to perform data analysis and reporting from a central location, with IBM DB2 Analytics Accelerator (IDAA)—powered by IBM Netezza® technology—to deliver faster responses to individual analytic queries.
Increases satisfaction among internal business users by speeding report generation by 70 percent through faster query response times with IBM DB2 Analytics Accelerator for z/OS. Off-loads workloads, reducing processing costs. Implements transparently, without program modification, enabling fast and cost-effective installation.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2012 IBM Corporation Systems and Technology Group Route 100 Somers, NY 10589
Produced in the United States of America February 2012
IBM, the IBM logo, ibm.com, and System x are trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on the web at “Copyright and trademark information” at ibm.com/legal/copyright-trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates. The client examples cited are presented for illustrative purposes only. Actual performance results may vary depending on specific configurations and operating conditions. It is the user’s responsibility to evaluate and verify the operation of any other products or programs with IBM products and programs. THE INFORMATION ON THIS PAGE IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.