With the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, SISA can deploy and operate as many Kubernetes clusters as it needs, without having to configure or download new software. In addition to enabling SISA to spin up new clusters quickly and seamlessly as needed, this managed offering also gives the company access to cutting-edge open-source computing capabilities in a security-rich environment.

While SISA was in the midst of making its move to Kubernetes, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, making it both difficult and dangerous for work to occur in person. SISA’s new relationship with IBM Cloud proved fortuitous, as it made the decision to move the company’s back-end applications to the IBM Cloud environment easy.

However, SISA’s back end is just as technologically diverse as its external offerings. Nitz explains: “Some of the applications we’re moving are very new and easy to move to the cloud, but others require special servers. We’re taking a very strategic approach.” .

Part of that approach involves the ISO 9000 standards. “All of our processes will be standardized according to ISO 9000. We need to register and certify each one, and we must make sure that our systems are available 100% of the time. That slows the migration down a bit, but we still expect to be done in less than six months,” he says.