After more than 28 years of providing solutions to utility companies, gyms and other businesses in Argentina and beyond, Soluciones Integrales SA (SISA) has seen a lot of change.
Everything from the way software is installed to the way it is consumed has evolved rapidly in the years since the company’s founding.
One thing that hasn’t changed is SISA’s commitment to providing its customers the most technologically advanced solutions available. Over the years, the organization has developed its offerings using several different relational databases, including mySQL, Informix and more.
In early 2020, SISA began to notice that running these solutions on dedicated hardware was becoming a challenge. Not only was SISA’s client base growing—so was the level of complexity and detail each client required.
SISA has been in business for more than 28 years
The company moved its back-end operations to IBM Cloud in < 6 months
So when Gabriel Nitz, Vice President at SISA, suggested that the organization consider moving to a Kubernetes environment, his fellow executives were in strong agreement. “Scalability is extremely important to us. To keep our customers happy, we must be able to absorb growth seamlessly. Kubernetes facilitates that by making it easy to increase hardware,” explains Nitz.
After considering several alternatives, SISA selected the IBM Cloud® Kubernetes Service to support its move toward containerization.
With the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, SISA can deploy and operate as many Kubernetes clusters as it needs, without having to configure or download new software. In addition to enabling SISA to spin up new clusters quickly and seamlessly as needed, this managed offering also gives the company access to cutting-edge open-source computing capabilities in a security-rich environment.
While SISA was in the midst of making its move to Kubernetes, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, making it both difficult and dangerous for work to occur in person. SISA’s new relationship with IBM Cloud proved fortuitous, as it made the decision to move the company’s back-end applications to the IBM Cloud environment easy.
However, SISA’s back end is just as technologically diverse as its external offerings. Nitz explains: “Some of the applications we’re moving are very new and easy to move to the cloud, but others require special servers. We’re taking a very strategic approach.” .
Part of that approach involves the ISO 9000 standards. “All of our processes will be standardized according to ISO 9000. We need to register and certify each one, and we must make sure that our systems are available 100% of the time. That slows the migration down a bit, but we still expect to be done in less than six months,” he says.
Moving to the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service has done more than prepare SISA for continued growth. The new approach to development also saves money, because SISA only pays for the compute power it needs. And with support from the professionals on the IBM Cloud team, SISA can be confident it is always using the best, most current technology and practices available.
In fact, the company is considering making another key change to its business model soon. “The pandemic changed our minds and our strategy in many ways,” explains Nitz. “We are considering becoming a completely virtual company now. Our relationship with the IBM Cloud team makes that a definite possibility.”
Founded in 1992, SISA (link resides outside of ibm.com) provides software solutions and related management and support services for gyms, utility companies, telecom providers and others throughout South America. The company is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and has approximately 40 employees.
To learn more about the IBM solutions featured in this story, please contact your IBM representative or IBM Business Partner.
Turning on the lights in Africa
Going green gets easier
A new way to sparkle
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2021. IBM Corporation, IBM Watson, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America, August 2021.
IBM, the IBM logo, ibm.com, and IBM Cloud are trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on the web at “Copyright and trademark information” at ibm.com/legal/copyright-trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
The performance data and client examples cited are presented for illustrative purposes only. Actual performance results may vary depending on specific configurations and operating conditions. THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.
The client is responsible for ensuring compliance with laws and regulations applicable to it. IBM does not provide legal advice or represent or warrant that its services or products will ensure that the client is in compliance with any law or regulation.