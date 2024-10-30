The notional value of securities linked with USD London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) was at its peak in 2012, when it reached the $200 trillion mark. Nevertheless, the LIBOR rigging scandal triggered a global overhaul of rate-setting mechanisms during the 2010s.
This overhaul led to the introduction of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), a risk-free rate which largely replaced USD LIBOR in 2021. SOFR was developed in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Principles for Financial Benchmarks, leading to a successful transition.
However, one challenge persisted—the absence of a credit spread component, which had been crucial in the LIBOR benchmark. As a result, two credit-sensitive alternatives were developed: the American Interbank Offered Rate (Ameribor) and the Bloomberg Short-term Banking Yield Index (BSBY). Despite initial success, IOSCO determined that neither of these benchmarks complied with its principles, and BSBY is being discontinued.
In the post-LIBOR world, financial institutions searched for a reliable and robust benchmark that could account for the credit risks associated with unsecured bank-debt funding. Given this need, SOFR Academy, collaborating with a benchmark administrator, sought to create two complementary benchmarks—Across-the-Curve Credit Spread Index® (AXI)® and Financial Conditions Credit Spread Index® (FXI)®—that would serve as credit-sensitive additions to SOFR.
To gain market trust and regulatory compliance, SOFR Academy needed an independent review that could assess the benchmarks’ compliance with IOSCO principles. In particular, they needed to comply with IOSCO Principles 6 (benchmark design), 7 (data sufficiency), and 9 (transparency of determinations). Ameribor and BSBY did not meet these principles, which ultimately lead to their failure. And, if SOFR Academy failed to meet these principles concerning an index’s substance, it would likely require changing the index methodology rather than its governance.
Enter the IBM® Promontory® experts.
SOFR Academy engaged with IBM Promontory to conduct an in-depth evaluation of the AXI and FXI adherence to the IOSCO principles. During this assessment, five critical recommendations were made to enhance the benchmarks:
1. Clear fallback mechanisms.
Promontory identified that, while AXI and FXI had provisions for short-term technical issues, there was no clearly defined fallback for prolonged periods of unavailable data or low transaction volumes. In response, SOFR Academy introduced fallback methodologies within the AXI and FXI frameworks, that helped ensure the benchmarks’ reliability even during periods of market disruption.
For example, if data was unavailable or below thresholds for extended periods, AXI would default to FXI minus the five-year historical median of the difference between AXI and FXI.
2. Enhanced transparency in benchmark calculation.
To further align with Principle 9 (transparency of determinations), Promontory recommended improving transparency in the weighting approach for transaction data. So, SOFR Academy introduced detailed explanations within their methodology documents, explicitly defining how transaction volumes and maturity are used to calculate unscaled rates and average maturity. This allowed market participants to have clear insights into how daily benchmark rates are determined.
3. Introduction of monitoring framework for market conditions.
The Promontory review also identified potential market distortions if the benchmarks began to be widely referenced in financial contracts. To address this, SOFR Academy implemented a monitoring framework to track trading volumes and prevent the “inverted pyramid problem”, where trading volumes in products linked to the benchmark could significantly outweigh the transactions that inform the benchmark itself. This proactive governance helped AXI and FXI remain reflective of market conditions.
4. Detailed methodology for volume thresholds.
Promontory noted that, while volume thresholds were part of AXI and FXI, they were not clearly defined in the methodology. SOFR Academy responded by outlining specific transaction volume thresholds below which new daily rates would not be published. This helped AXI and FXI maintain accuracy and integrity by avoiding distortion from insufficient data.
5. Continuous review and adaptation.
SOFR Academy and its benchmark administrator introduced an annual review process to continuously monitor the benchmarks, aiming to keep them relevant and aligned with market conditions and regulatory requirements. This made it feasible for AXI and FXI to adapt as financial markets evolve, maintaining compliance and functionality.
After these enhancements, Promontory concluded that AXI and FXI had fully implemented IOSCO Principles 6, 7, and 9, relating to strength, transparency and reliability. AXI and FXI addressed the market demand for a credit-sensitive rate that complements SOFR with confidence.
With the introduction of AXI and FXI, SOFR Academy has the potential to impact the financial industry through a series of transformative benefits:
1. Restored benchmarks’ confidence.
By supporting full transparency and adherence to IOSCO principles, SOFR Academy helps restore confidence in credit-sensitive benchmarks.
2. Increased market adoption.
AXI and FXI are gaining significant traction, particularly among large banks seeking credit-sensitive benchmarks to use alongside SOFR. These benchmarks provide an essential tool for pricing and managing credit risk.
3. Enhanced regulatory compliance.
The successful implementation of these benchmarks sets a new standard for regulatory compliance, positioning AXI and FXI as industry leaders and models for the development of future benchmarks.
4. Boosted operational resilience.
The enhanced methodology and fallback mechanisms help ensure that AXI and FXI can function effectively during periods of market stress, providing consistency and reliability in a range of market conditions.
With help from IBM Promontory, SOFR Academy proves that AXI and FXI fully comply with IOSCO principles, creating a reliable and transparent benchmark framework for a post-LIBOR world. AXI and FXI now stand as IOSCO-compliant, credit-sensitive benchmarks, offering financial markets the tools needed to measure and manage associated credit risk.
SOFR Academy (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a U.S-based economic education and market information provider. SOFR Academy is operationalizing first-of-its-kind, credit-sensitive AXI and FXI benchmarks in major currency jurisdictions worldwide, striving to reform the global reference rate. The following are registered trademarks of SOFR Academy, Inc., in the U.S. – Across-the-Curve Credit Spread Index®, Financial Conditions Credit Spread Index®, AXI®, FXI®
IBM Promontory helps clients achieve their goals through designing and implementing strategic initiatives, managing regulatory, operational and financial risks.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2024. IBM, the IBM logo, and Promontory, are trademarks or registered trademarks of IBM Corp., in the U.S. and/or other countries. This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
Client examples are presented as illustrations of how those clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual performance, cost, savings or other results in other operating environments may vary.