Shanghai Changjiang Science and Technology Development Co. Ltd.

Over the past several years, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases have grown in frequency in China, becoming one of the leading causes of death and disability in the nation. To address this threat, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China launched its “Healthy China 2020” plan, which aimed to improve the management of chronic diseases for the population while strengthening the quality and delivery model for medical and health services.

As medical professionals examined how to best treat strokes and related medical complications, they identified three key areas of focus: accurate screenings, precise treatments and meticulous rehabilitation.

Traditionally, medical institutions relied on manually filled-in paperwork to try to screen patients for risk factors associated with strokes. But these efforts only reached a small cross-section of the population, and medical professionals found it difficult to identify and target high-risk groups for prevention efforts.

Information surrounding treatments and rehabilitation plans was equally segmented. Physicians could routinely research only the details regarding specific procedures, lacking visibility into the potential success or long-term impact that a treatment method might have on a patient’s health. Doctors were forced to make predictions based on their personal experience rather than hard data. And as patients and their families struggled to locate answers regarding recovery times and other concerns, hospitals found it difficult to gain patients’ confidence and cooperation.