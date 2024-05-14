Putting customer relationships, business reputation and financial well-being at risk, a security breach is a highly stressful situation for an organization to manage under any circumstances. With new regulatory deadlines in place for incident reporting, companies are under pressure to respond more rapidly than ever before.

“Businesses used to have days, weeks or even months to let people know that an incident occurred,” says Brian Herr, Chief Security and Privacy Officer for Secure-24. “In today's world, we're talking hours—and there’s an enormous amount of work that has to get done.”

A provider of enterprise security solutions for nearly two decades, Secure-24 maintains a dedicated team of specialists to help organizations act quickly in the face of a cyber attack. “Our investigators look at phishing, malware, ransomware, unauthorized access — it runs the gamut,” says Herr. “We work across all different verticals and all different types of systems.”

To support its customers in responding to security incidents within an increasingly shorter window, Secure-24’s investigative team needs the right technology core at the heart of its operations.

“As our program grew, we discovered that a lot of tools out there are lacking,” says Herr. “Clients need things fast, but they also need to feel confident that our investigators have done their due diligence. We needed an incident response platform that was both easy to use and highly reliable in collecting evidence for audits and potential legal proceedings.”