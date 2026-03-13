Compounding returns through automation

With millions relying on Riverty’s digital payment solutions across 5,000 online shops, availability and speed are essential. Riverty’s engineers build and maintain high‑availability APIs to deliver seamless, always‑on access. But they operated under an IT strategy where a central team served as a full-service provider. Infrastructure requests, from provisioning environments to secrets and certificate updates piled up. Engineers waited days for ticket resolution, delaying delivery and adding friction.

“Our small team can’t be the bottleneck for our large, growing organization,” says Stephan Kürpick, Technical Unit Lead, Pay and Credit at Riverty. Secrets management added further strain. The central team handled secrets manually in Azure Key Vault, creating backlogs. This manual approach risked secret sprawl, expired credentials, and missed updates, raising compliance and auditing concerns.