Compounding returns through automation

How Riverty achieved a single, automated provisioning workflow while protecting sensitive data
With millions relying on Riverty’s digital payment solutions across 5,000 online shops, availability and speed are essential. Riverty’s engineers build and maintain high‑availability APIs to deliver seamless, always‑on access. But they operated under an IT strategy where a central team served as a full-service provider. Infrastructure requests, from provisioning environments to secrets and certificate updates piled up. Engineers waited days for ticket resolution, delaying delivery and adding friction.
“Our small team can’t be the bottleneck for our large, growing organization,” says Stephan Kürpick, Technical Unit Lead, Pay and Credit at Riverty. Secrets management added further strain. The central team handled secrets manually in Azure Key Vault, creating backlogs. This manual approach risked secret sprawl, expired credentials, and missed updates, raising compliance and auditing concerns.
Riverty needed a platform to streamline infrastructure and security management while meeting developer expectations without building everything from scratch. They found that in HashiCorp, an IBM company. Implementation speed also mattered. “We wanted to quickly implement this infrastructure platform rather than spend significant time building and customizing it,” says Ozerov.
With HashiCorp, Riverty accelerated its cloud migration and move to a DevOps model, enabling engineers to work more independently while reducing risk. Operating in a global, multi‑cloud environment across Azure and Kubernetes made consistency essential, so Riverty adopted IBM® Terraform® on HashiCorp Cloud Platform to standardize infrastructure as code and automate provisioning. Teams now use reusable, self‑service templates to deploy infrastructure on demand.
To strengthen compliance, Riverty adopted IBM Vault®, securing sensitive data and managing secrets at scale, with role‑based access controls supporting strict auditing and regulatory requirements.
With a continually improving infrastructure at its core, Riverty is now better equipped to not just deliver flexible financial solutions to customers but to drive innovation for a new era of financial technology. The HashiCorp Cloud Platform supports Riverty’s most critical applications while enabling engineers to go to market faster and more securely.
As a result, Riverty cut infrastructure provisioning from days to hours with self‑service IaC, reduced rollout cycles from days to same‑day through PR‑based workflows, and accelerated approvals by 80%. In addition, Riverty standardized on best‑of‑breed open‑source solutions with support for multi‑cloud environments. The solution also enabled automated service discovery and secrets management across hundreds of services and thousands of nodes, while reducing load‑balancing configuration time from 30 minutes to under 1 minute.
Riverty brings a new era of financial freedom to individuals and businesses by innovating with the financial needs and concerns of its customers top of mind. With more than 4,000 employees across Europe and North America, the fintech company combines technology, data, and process optimization to deliver the next generation of financial solutions to thousands of merchants and over 28 million consumers worldwide.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.