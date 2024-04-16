Using IBM Dependency Based Build and IBM DevOps Deploy Rabobank has been able to accelerate the delivery of application updates while ensuring good quality code is promoted through their development lifecycle. Their deployments have accelerated from weeks to hours with improved visibility for both developers and IT ops staff. This has helped to free up staff to deliver more value to the business.
Getting application developers and IT operations staff better visibility and to speed up delivery while maintaining stability. Delivering software and services at the speed the market demands requires teams to iterate and experiment rapidly.
Rabobank accelerates deployment of their application code using IBM DevOps Deploy which seamlessly integrates with our common working platform which is Azure DevOps which is used by both Dev and Ops personnel. The solution is open and can seamlessly integrate with many different platforms.
Complimenting our accelerated deployments, we use IBM DevOps Test Integrations and APIs alongside the use of Data Stage to refresh test data to automate our testing. By using the combination of these tools we have achieved 10 to 15x faster testing.
Rabobank successfully optimized efficiency and freed up staff to deliver more value to the business by using best-in-class tools to unleash their productivity.
Rabobank eliminated silos in each phase of the application lifecycle providing IT ops greater visibility, collaboration and observability of the flow assets resulting in greater business agility through faster application changes.
