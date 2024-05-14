As consumer preferences for consumption of banking services shift from bricks-and-mortar branches to digital devices, it has never been easier for new, disruptive players to enter the marketplace. For established banks to remain competitive, they must adapt their offerings with the agility of nimble startups without sending operational costs spiraling out of control.

Rabobank, a leading international financial services provider based in the Netherlands, decided to tackle these new challenges head on.

Carsten van den Bogert, Middleware Specialist, Rabobank, explains: “In the Netherlands, we have won a market-leading position by offering our customers a one-stop shop for all of their wholesale, retail and private banking needs. As banking moves online, there are new opportunities to build innovative commercial and retail services to delight our customers—but at the same time, it opens us up to new threats from agile competitors.”

Building an outsourcing strategy

He continues: “To maintain our industry leadership, we aim to redirect investment to our core competencies such as product development and customer service. Outsourcing non-core functions such as printing bank statements and creating credit cards to specialist trading partners is a powerful tool to achieve this objective.

“We realized that achieving our goal would mean dramatic growth in our trading partner base. In the past, onboarding new partners was a complex and time-consuming process that took up to three weeks to complete. Crucially, our previous system for electronic data interchange [EDI] lacked the scalability we needed to support the targeted message volumes—especially the projected increase in traffic between internal and external web services.

“With our trading partner base growing rapidly, we were looking for a gateway that could manage our edge-of-network activity for file and FTP transfers in a secure, efficient and cost-effective way. Ease-of-adoption was essential, and we targeted a solution that would enable us to rapidly migrate our existing partner integrations and onboard new partners.”