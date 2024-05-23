The Vietnam Public Joint-stock Commercial Bank (PVcomBank) is one of the Vietnamese banks riding the growth wave (link resides outside of ibm.com) with 15 trillion VND ($631.18 million) invested in digital transfers. S&P Global reported (link resides outside of ibm.com) that the banking sector is projected to grow between 12% and 14% from 2024 to 2026 to support the annual GDP of 6.5%. PVcomBank had actively upgraded its IT infra and equipped employees to meet the growing and diverse client demands.

To stay ahead of the curve, the bank consulted IBM to get an understanding of the current landscape to be an active participant in the digital economy. This led to transforming its legacy infrastructure with an agile and scalable Enterprise Service Bus (ESB).