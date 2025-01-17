To remain a leader in the continuously evolving telecom industry, Proximus Group—a provider of digital services, communication and ICT solutions in the Benelux region—needed to change its operating model to function like a leaner, digital-native organization.

Changing the way the DevOps teams worked was fundamental to this shift. “We used a traditional waterfall methodology,” says Annelies Geusens, Strategy Manager in the Project Management Office at Proximus. “We had a few islands of teams using Agile methodology. But the time came when we needed a bigger Agile framework.”

To address this challenge, Proximus began a large-scale transition to Agile in 2020. At the time, the teams used a combination of existing tools and spreadsheets for project and portfolio management. However, they soon realized that the tools they were using would not support their move to a scaled Agile framework.

“We were struggling with our toolset,” Geusens says. “We had Planview, combined with a 20-year-old in-house-developed tool and a lot of Excel files. People were doing all their work at their own side, and it was very difficult to align all those different Excel files. There were always data quality issues. It took a lot of manual effort, which was time-consuming and inefficient.”

Given the shortcomings of their existing toolset, the Proximus team began looking for a better portfolio management product. “We were searching for a tool that could give us an end-to-end view of our strategy, enable the breakdown of work into user stories, and support our transition to a scaled Agile framework,” Geusens says.

It was during this time that the Proximus team discovered IBM® Targetprocess (link resides outside of ibm.com), which organizations use to connect teams, products, and portfolios to business objectives and scale Agile across the business. An IBM Targetprocess demo, alongside an evaluation of different tools on the market, convinced the team that IBM Targetprocess was the best option.

According to Geusens, “It was the visualization and the flexibility that stood out. It’s so intuitive. We didn’t have that same feeling about the other tools we evaluated.”