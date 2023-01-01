“Pounce Analytics, a subsidiary of PounceLaw, a leading legal firm fighting for people with disabilities, looks forward to collaborating with IBM and exploring the generative AI capabilities of watsonx.ai to quickly build and deliver world-class responsiveness to bring truly disabled individuals to the front of the line.
We are exploring using IBM foundation models for generation, classification, summarization, and extraction to provide accurate instant case summaries with real-time bias assessments. Faster, smarter, compassionate—we are showcasing AI for good.”
Michael Gilbert
CEO and Founder
Pounce Analytics, a subsidiary of PounceLaw
Getting the Truly Disabled to the Head of the Line. Pounce Analytics (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a subsidiary of PounceLaw, a veteran owned and operated disability law firm that specializes in helping the truly disabled obtain their Social Security disability benefits.
