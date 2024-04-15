Piazza dei Mestieri’s priority is to innovate vocational training and make it a tool capable of keeping people in education and professional development. The organization’s approach provides a springboard for integration into the world of work, and for this reason it needed to modernize the systems used in teaching, to ensure that they would continue to be secure and accessible.

“Our collaboration with Bellucci Spa, their expertise and ability in analyzing the issues we brought to them, and the technological solutions from IBM marked an important milestone in our digital transformation journey,” says Giovanni Clot. “We believe it has been critical in our mission to offer young people the opportunity to make a better future for themselves.”

"The project we carried out for Piazza dei Mestieri is an interesting example of how the solutions of an international technology and consulting giant such as IBM can be adapted to the needs of organizations of all sizes,” says IBM Business Partner Alberto Bellucci, General Manager, Bellucci SpA. “For us, the most important challenge is not so much finding technology, since we have been an IBM Partner for years, but the ability to design the ideal solution for each company, knowing that everyone has different needs and different budgets."

“With Piazza dei Mestieri we have followed a holistic approach, which has allowed us to provide solutions in line with what was already in place, following all the phases from design to delivery with due attention and care. This solution has enabled us to become a trusted technology partner for them.”