Home
Case Studies
OCO Global
OCO Global’s clients rely on its know-how to help them get business done anywhere in the world. One of its service offerings is the provision of detailed company information, which its clients use to choose strategic suppliers, run due diligence on potential partners and identify prospective clients and deals.
Back when the database underpinning this information service was relatively small—covering a few hundred thousand organizations—it was feasible for OCO Global’s in-house team to manage the data. However, when the team decided to source additional data from an external provider, it ran into a significant scaling challenge. OCO Global wanted to enrich the new data, and while this new process would only take around 10 seconds per row for a skilled employee, there were 13 million new rows of data. This massive number implied a solid 4 years of round-the-clock work.
Yeray Callero, CTO at OCO Global, explains: “To add value to the dataset, we planned to review the classification by industry sector. We wanted to understand if some organizations might fit into 2 or more categories, and if it would be appropriate to expand our standard set of industries. We judged that it would take an unacceptable amount of time to review and tag the data manually.”
Intrigued by the possibility of using gen AI to review its data and suggest different or additional industry categories, Callero and his team experimented with an OpenAI API.
“Using the OpenAI API produced good results,” says Callero. “However, from making the API call to processing the response took about 5 seconds per row, so we were still looking at 2 years of solid processing time.”
Seeking a much faster outcome, OCO Global approached IBM and Prolifics, a global IBM Business Partner with more than 3,000 employees and a 30-year track record of success. IBM Client Engineering and technical specialists worked with Prolifics to design a solution based on the IBM® watsonx.ai™ AI studio that offers round-trip performance of 0.1s per row—50 times faster than the previous approach.
The wide availability of models on watsonx.ai enabled OCO Global to find the best-fit model for its use case, balancing performance, accuracy and cost. The joint team chose a third-party model that achieves strong ratings in reasoning and classification but is also relatively small and, therefore, efficient in terms of resource consumption.
“IBM and Prolifics offered the capability and resources to achieve our business objectives in a much more manageable time: from 2 years to a couple of weeks,” says Callero.
Using the solution from Prolifics, Callero estimates that for 250,000 records, it takes 4 hours to select and clean data, pass it through watsonx.ai for classification and process the results. This timeframe compares very favorably with an estimated 2 days using the previous approach.
The solution is currently a minimum viable product (MVP)—OCO Global is using it on subsets of data, reviewing the results and adjusting the inputs and surrounding processes.
“We wanted to start off as simply as possible,” says Callero. “We have given ourselves a year to complete our data classification, which enables us to take an iterative approach and also explore other potential uses of watsonx.ai.”
A further potential use case is to classify large numbers of internal files and make it easier for OCO Global employees to find documentation. Another possibility is to use watsonx.ai to find and highlight potential market signals in news articles.
“Prolifics and IBM Customer Success are helping us review and prioritize possible projects,” says Callero. “Today, we have a working platform for building gen-AI-based solutions, so we can focus on the business logic and what we want to achieve.”
He concludes: “The strong partnership between IBM and Prolifics has clearly been a factor in our success. Prolifics took the time to explore our business challenge rather than simply proposing the technical solution we thought we needed. They identified the right-sized solution and worked with IBM to optimize it and get us the best options and pricing. We now look forward to driving further value from gen AI through this partnership.”
OCO Global (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a technology-enabled advisory firm focused on trade, investment and economic development. It helps clients achieve innovative and sustainable outcomes by connecting them to opportunities across the world that create prosperity, employment and economic growth.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2025. IBM, the IBM logo, and watsonx.ai are trademarks or registered trademarks of IBM Corp., in the U.S. and/or other countries.
Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided