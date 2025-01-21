OCO Global’s clients rely on its know-how to help them get business done anywhere in the world. One of its service offerings is the provision of detailed company information, which its clients use to choose strategic suppliers, run due diligence on potential partners and identify prospective clients and deals.

Back when the database underpinning this information service was relatively small—covering a few hundred thousand organizations—it was feasible for OCO Global’s in-house team to manage the data. However, when the team decided to source additional data from an external provider, it ran into a significant scaling challenge. OCO Global wanted to enrich the new data, and while this new process would only take around 10 seconds per row for a skilled employee, there were 13 million new rows of data. This massive number implied a solid 4 years of round-the-clock work.

Yeray Callero, CTO at OCO Global, explains: “To add value to the dataset, we planned to review the classification by industry sector. We wanted to understand if some organizations might fit into 2 or more categories, and if it would be appropriate to expand our standard set of industries. We judged that it would take an unacceptable amount of time to review and tag the data manually.”