“NuoData brings intelligence and automation to the modernization process for data warehouses, ETL, and analytics systems improving speed and accuracy while lowering risks and costs. ‘We see IBM’s watsonx.data as such an exciting multi engine open data platform that we have worked feverishly to include watsonx.data as a first-class target for our tooling. This provides customers looking to adopt to watsonx.data a fast, convenient and cost-effective way to modernize their existing data stack to a platform that is ready for AI.’”
Ashish Baghel
CEO and Founder
NuoData
NuoData (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a product of NucleusTeq Inc. NuoData is a unified platform that enables enterprise data modernization from ANY source to ANY cloud platform providing 100% accurate transformations that are at least 6–10X faster. NuoData's data management suite provides enterprise grade SAAS platform for all data engineering, analytics and operations needs.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2023. IBM Corporation, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America. August 2023.
IBM, the IBM logo, and ibm.com are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on ibm.com/trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client's results will depend entirely on the client's systems and services ordered.
THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.