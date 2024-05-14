National Instruments

Today, more than 6,000 end users dispersed around the world need access to NI’s code bases and software builds. This includes 2,000 developers that work continually on code bases, product and test teams that need to access exports and installers, and sales and marketing teams that need to access full release packages. To maintain an efficient and continuous development cycle, all updates to the code base from any of the remote sites need to be synchronized with its central data center, then synchronized back out to the remote offices.

With each file ranging from 1 KB to 32 GBs in size, and an average size of .5 MB, NI’s code repository had grown to more than 300 TBs. Unreliable HTTP-based data transfers were forcing teams to wait several days to receive and work on the software builds, negatively impacting productivity and ultimately response times to customers.

