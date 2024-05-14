Mexican Technical Institute/Technological Institute of Tijuana

The Technological Institute of Tijuana is an institution of higher education located in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. The institute was founded on September 17th, 1971 and was one of the first higher education institutions in the state. Between their two campuses, a total of 21 bachelors, 6 masters and 3 doctorates are offered, being a key source of professional and scientific talent in the region. Their function is to provide higher education services at undergraduate, masters and doctorate levels based on the skills needs in the region.

The institute has been doing research into real-world problems that can be tackled with machine learning techniques, such as human immigration patterns and other social science issues that are relevant to border cities between Mexico and the USA. They had a very large data set in which they were developing their own algorithms. These algorithms would be used to make predictions on human migration patterns and other issues affecting society. They began to determine whether or not their existing infrastructure had the capabilities needed to perform research on these issues at the highest level.



The institute had existing Dell servers with Intel Xeon processors for their research lab. The team came to the conclusion that these servers would not have the bandwidth and capabilities needed to perform the research they were looking to do with big data, particularly for performing complex optimization and learning processes. They needed accelerated servers with GPUs to handle high performance computing workloads. These servers would also have to scale up to meet the demands of their data sets.



Dr. Leonardo Trujillo, a Research Professor at the Technological Institute of Tijuana in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, began researching IT infrastructure for high performance computing that would enable them to perform research at the highest level. They knew about the relationship between IBM and NVIDIA for enterprise AI and high performance computing, so they began to look at Power Systems to build out their research infrastructure. After speaking with IBM and researching Power Systems for high performance computing, the team was confident that this was the direction they needed to go. They began to build out their new research infrastructure with IBM Power Systems.

