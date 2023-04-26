If you are looking to take advantage of cloud flexibility and economics while meeting your business resiliency goals with Power, then the IBM® Power® Private Cloud Edition might just be right solution for you.

IBM Power Private Cloud Edition provides cost-effective bundles of compelling software offerings that enable you to seamlessly deploy and manage private clouds, simplify your management of security and compliance, and ensure high availability. The cloud editions are available in two flavors: Private Cloud Edition, which can be deployed in either AIX® or Linux®, and the Private Cloud Edition with AIX, which includes either AIX Standard Edition 7.2 or 7.3, for smooth upgrades from AIX EE.