If you are looking to take advantage of cloud flexibility and economics while meeting your business resiliency goals with Power, then the IBM® Power® Private Cloud Edition might just be right solution for you.
IBM Power Private Cloud Edition provides cost-effective bundles of compelling software offerings that enable you to seamlessly deploy and manage private clouds, simplify your management of security and compliance, and ensure high availability. The cloud editions are available in two flavors: Private Cloud Edition, which can be deployed in either AIX® or Linux®, and the Private Cloud Edition with AIX, which includes either AIX Standard Edition 7.2 or 7.3, for smooth upgrades from AIX EE.
Rapidly deploy and easily manage highly available private cloud environments on Power.
Streamline management of security and compliance with Power in cloud environment.
Simplify management of high availability with OS agnostic HA solution for cloud deployments which protects against downtime.
Monitor multiple Power data centers from a single dashboard.
Explore how IBM Premium Support Services streamlines the entire support process by leveraging analytics tools and dedicated support specialists.
Maintain the highest level of availability with best in-class IT support to keep your mission-critical systems running smoothly.
Read the IDC study according to which 85% of enterprises mention support services as a key differentiator when choosing a vendor to purchase datacenter systems.
Learn about IBM flexible payment plans to help align infrastructure investments with workload needs.
An advanced virtualization and cloud management offering.
A security and compliance solution optimized for virtualized environments on IBM Power servers, running AIX® or Linux.
Runs as a service hosted in the IBM cloud, freeing organizations from maintaining software to monitor infrastructure.