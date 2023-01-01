“Mercado Latino, one of the largest manufacturers and importers of authentic quality goods and grocery products, is thrilled about generative Al and its applications for its business.
We are excited to explore use cases around employee training, employee tracking, customer care, auto form-fill and much more with IBM's new platform—watsonx. We are especially delighted that this new platform will augment our capabilities as well as provide added data security.”
Richard Rodriguez
President
Mercado Latino, Inc.
Mercado Latino is the manufacturer, importer and full service distributor of a full line of authentic, quality Latin products, including food and specialty non foods. Mercado Latino carries an extensive line of the finest Latin products and makes them available throughout the United States to the finest retail grocers and foodservice companies.
