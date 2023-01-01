“Matrix Holograms is democratizing tutoring by making it accessible to US public schools and low-income countries through AI-powered holograms. Our mission is to democratize education that is reserved for the top 1% through a world-class educational platform while leveraging AI.
Our system dynamically modifies the direction of learning as it continuously adapts to the comprehensive level of each student. This ensures our education is personalized, interactive, and inclusive as it provides students from all backgrounds equal opportunities to learn and grow. With generative AI, students can engage in live conversations with the hologram. Our commitment to ethical AI ensures our models are trained with our carefully curated data selection and continuous validation. This systematic approach allows for our AI platform to deliver an unbiased education as we leverage IBM watsonx.ai, Watson Assistant and Watson Discovery.
Our AI system has the potential to detect student engagement and emotions, allowing it to adjust the delivery of content for enhanced learning outcomes. Our AI platform is versatile in its delivery to websites, holograms, or virtual reality.
Matrix is committed to empowering students from all backgrounds to reach their infinite potential, presenting the ability to transform lives and contribute to social progress on a global scale.”
Stephanie Soetendal
Founder and CEO
Matrix Holograms
Matrix Holograms (link resides outside of ibm.com) was founded by CEO Stephanie Soetendal in November 2022 with one goal: to democratize an elite education and deliver it at scale through AI powered Holograms. With rapid new developments in artificial intelligence and hologram technology, that vision is now a reality available for US public schools and low-income countries.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2023. IBM Corporation, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America. August 2023.
IBM, the IBM logo, and ibm.com are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on ibm.com/trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client's results will depend entirely on the client's systems and services ordered.
THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.