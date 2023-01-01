“Matrix Holograms is democratizing tutoring by making it accessible to US public schools and low-income countries through AI-powered holograms. Our mission is to democratize education that is reserved for the top 1% through a world-class educational platform while leveraging AI.

Our system dynamically modifies the direction of learning as it continuously adapts to the comprehensive level of each student. This ensures our education is personalized, interactive, and inclusive as it provides students from all backgrounds equal opportunities to learn and grow. With generative AI, students can engage in live conversations with the hologram. Our commitment to ethical AI ensures our models are trained with our carefully curated data selection and continuous validation. This systematic approach allows for our AI platform to deliver an unbiased education as we leverage IBM watsonx.ai, Watson Assistant and Watson Discovery.

Our AI system has the potential to detect student engagement and emotions, allowing it to adjust the delivery of content for enhanced learning outcomes. Our AI platform is versatile in its delivery to websites, holograms, or virtual reality.

Matrix is committed to empowering students from all backgrounds to reach their infinite potential, presenting the ability to transform lives and contribute to social progress on a global scale.”



Stephanie Soetendal

Founder and CEO

Matrix Holograms





