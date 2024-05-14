Majid Al Futtaim Retail started planning a solution that would be developed by its own internal data engineering team, and considered developing a technical team to build, run and maintain the new data warehouse. The initial plan involved building a custom solution with on-staff data engineers. But after management considered the number of resources that would be required to develop a comprehensive data warehouse solution, the company opted instead to modernize its analytics and data warehouse platform.

Five vendors, including IBM, were initially invited to provide a proof-of-concept (POC) for data warehouse solutions. Working to meet an extremely tight deadline, the regional IBM team, including IBM developers and retail industry specialists, delivered a POC proposal that met all of Majid Al Futtaim’s requirements.

The POC was based on the IBM® Netezza® Performance Server data warehouse and analytics platform, which enabled deployment on on-premises servers and on cloud services. By providing tuned and preconfigured hardware and software, IBM was able to deliver a hybrid cloud solution that could not be matched by the other vendors.

The results of the POC were clear to the managers of Majid Al Futtaim Retail. The IBM solution met all the company’s current needs, as well as future requirements. It simplified data and analytics platform architecture and provided a unified data hub for advanced analytics and data model development with built-in governance capabilities.

Taking full responsibility for all the hardware and software components, IBM worked closely with Majid Al Futtaim Retail to implement the full solution and ensure a smooth migration. In addition, the IBM team achieved successful deployment even though they worked remotely due to COVID-19 restrictions, with no impact to business processes.