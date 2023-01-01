“Many of our clients want to use AI that they can trust and govern, that improves data access, and realizes a cost-effective price point. We look forward to working with our clients and IBM watsonx.ai to implement generative AI use cases across businesses to enhance their customers’ experiences.

We find the watsonx.data multi-engine approach and on-premises form factor as differentiators in our customers’ journeys towards data modernization, providing a scalable solution for organizations desiring on-premises implementations versus moving to a public cloud.”



Brad Miller

Practice Director, Information & Analytics

Mainline Information Systems





