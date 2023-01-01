“Many of our clients want to use AI that they can trust and govern, that improves data access, and realizes a cost-effective price point. We look forward to working with our clients and IBM watsonx.ai to implement generative AI use cases across businesses to enhance their customers’ experiences.
We find the watsonx.data multi-engine approach and on-premises form factor as differentiators in our customers’ journeys towards data modernization, providing a scalable solution for organizations desiring on-premises implementations versus moving to a public cloud.”
Brad Miller
Practice Director, Information & Analytics
Mainline Information Systems
Mainline (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a trusted advisor to enterprise and mid-market clients, providing best-fit technology solutions deployed on premises and in the cloud. With their expert IT Services practice, Mainline works with their clients from the initial IT assessment and strategy development to the implementation and support of their tailored business IT solution.
