The insurer worked with IBM® Software Services for WebSphere® to deploy IBM WebSphere software to update and enhance system performance.

Business challenge story To provide enhanced productivity and premier availability, this insurance company wanted to upgrade its systems.

WebSphere Application Server is the platform for our next-generation system, and it runs 26 different environments, or 80 percent or more of our mission-critical business. I am happy to say we have never had a problem since upgrading it. Director of IT Insurance Company