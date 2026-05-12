Securing data for a digital-first bank in India.

One of India’s first microfinance institutions to become a universal bank, the bank was launched with a mission to bring inclusive and responsible banking to millions of underserved customers. As its digital banking services expanded rapidly, the volume of customer data and transaction records across databases grew significantly.

With strict regulatory oversight from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), protecting sensitive customer information and ensuring audit-ready data controls became critical. However, security monitoring was fragmented across multiple databases and systems, making it difficult for the bank’s security team to consistently track user activity, monitor privileged access, and quickly respond to potential incidents.

Without centralized visibility into database activity, the organization risked compliance gaps, slower incident response, and increased exposure to insider threats or unauthorized data access.