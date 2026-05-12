Securing data for a digital-first bank in India.

IBM Guardium helps a fast-growing Indian bank monitor 75+ databases and strengthen regulatory compliance.
Protecting sensitive data during rapid growth.

One of India’s first microfinance institutions to become a universal bank, the bank was launched with a mission to bring inclusive and responsible banking to millions of underserved customers. As its digital banking services expanded rapidly, the volume of customer data and transaction records across databases grew significantly.

With strict regulatory oversight from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), protecting sensitive customer information and ensuring audit-ready data controls became critical. However, security monitoring was fragmented across multiple databases and systems, making it difficult for the bank’s security team to consistently track user activity, monitor privileged access, and quickly respond to potential incidents.

Without centralized visibility into database activity, the organization risked compliance gaps, slower incident response, and increased exposure to insider threats or unauthorized data access.
24/7 real-time activity monitoring 100% continuous compliance visibility
The expansion to 75+ databases reflects the trust we place in IBM Guardium. It continues to secure our critical banking data and supports our compliance requirements.
Bank Security Team
Centralizing database security with IBM Guardium

To strengthen its database security posture, the bank worked with IBM to deploy IBM Guardium® Data Protection across its growing database environment.

Guardium agents were implemented on more than 75 production databases spanning both on-premises and cloud environments. The platform provides centralized, real-time monitoring of database activity, capturing every SQL query, user action, and access event across the bank’s data ecosystem.

With Guardium, the bank’s security team can monitor privileged users, enforce policy-based alerts, and quickly investigate suspicious activity. The platform also supports automated compliance reporting aligned with RBI requirements, including segregation-of-duties controls and audit-ready logs.

By consolidating monitoring into a single console, Guardium replaced fragmented security processes with continuous visibility and streamlined incident triage. This allows the security team to respond faster to critical situations while reducing manual log analysis.

Improved security visibility and compliance readiness.

With IBM Guardium in place, the bank has significantly strengthened its data security and compliance posture. Guardium agents are now deployed across 75+ production databases spanning both on-premises and cloud environments, delivering enterprise-wide protection and consistent monitoring.

The bank can generate regulator-ready activity logs on demand, improving audit readiness and aligning with RBI compliance requirements. Real-time monitoring and alerts enable faster detection and containment of suspicious activity, reducing the risk of potential data breaches.

By centralizing database monitoring into a single platform, the bank has reduced the time spent on manual log aggregation and forensic analysis. This operational efficiency allows security teams to focus on higher-value initiatives while maintaining continuous visibility and control.
About the Bank

The bank is a leading Indian financial institution focused on inclusive banking, offering savings, loans, and digital financial solutions to millions of individuals and small businesses across the country.

 Solution component IBM Guardium® Data Protection
Protect data and simplify compliance everywhere

IBM Guardium Data Protection helps secure sensitive data with real-time monitoring, AI-driven threat detection, and centralized controls. It also simplifies compliance with audit-ready reporting.

  1. Learn more
  2. Book a demo
Legal

© Copyright IBM Corporation May, 2026.

IBM, the IBM logo, and IBM Guardium® Data Protection are trademarks of IBM Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.

Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided. 