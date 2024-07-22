IBM Cybersecurity Services, part of IBM Consulting, helped the automaker plan and launch an ongoing managed security service with Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud software for cloud security posture management (CSPM) (link resides outside ibm.com) .

The collaboration began with a design thinking workshop. IBM Cybersecurity Services helped the automaker define their requirements and key performance indicators. In addition, the IBM team conducted a rapid security assessment using Prisma Cloud to demonstrate potential outcomes.

Once implemented, the solution achieved several objectives:

Integrated Prisma Cloud with other tools, including the client’s security information and event management (SIEM) software and ServiceNow, a ticketing solution.

Designed and configured the CSPM dashboard and reports to align with the automaker’s compliance requirements and reporting standards.

Developed remediation processes according to the client’s cloud security strategy, which requires that remediations be assigned based on application and/or business-unit account groups.

As the project progressed, IBM Cybersecurity Services conducted an executive briefing detailing what was executed, current configurations and ways the client could further operationalize the capabilities of Prisma Cloud.

IBM Cybersecurity Services continues to manage the services utilizing the Prisma Cloud solution, providing the automaker with ongoing remediation, policy administration and alert monitoring.