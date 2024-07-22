When a major global automaker sought to strengthen security across its hybrid multi-cloud environment, it turned to IBM Consulting® and Palo Alto Networks.
The automaker wanted greater control over its global landscape of cloud services. Specifically, it wanted the ability to easily identify and remediate misconfigurations and potential vulnerabilities.
IBM Cybersecurity Services, part of IBM Consulting, helped the automaker plan and launch an ongoing managed security service with Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud software for cloud security posture management (CSPM) (link resides outside ibm.com) .
The collaboration began with a design thinking workshop. IBM Cybersecurity Services helped the automaker define their requirements and key performance indicators. In addition, the IBM team conducted a rapid security assessment using Prisma Cloud to demonstrate potential outcomes.
Once implemented, the solution achieved several objectives:
As the project progressed, IBM Cybersecurity Services conducted an executive briefing detailing what was executed, current configurations and ways the client could further operationalize the capabilities of Prisma Cloud.
IBM Cybersecurity Services continues to manage the services utilizing the Prisma Cloud solution, providing the automaker with ongoing remediation, policy administration and alert monitoring.
The automaker currently uses Prisma Cloud to monitor and control approximately 70 cloud accounts, strengthening its security posture by removing blind spots and misconfigurations.
Furthermore, IBM Cybersecurity Services developed custom remediation reports and processes that help the client meet its internal mandates and the auto industry’s stringent compliance standards, including CIS Benchmarks, the GDPR and NIST standards. Palo Alto Networks updates Prisma Cloud as standards evolve, helping foster continuous compliance.
The solution also assists the automaker in determining which security alerts are worth prioritizing. For example, in 2023, the company was inundated with more than 60,000 alerts. With the help of IBM and Prisma Cloud, it determined that just a fraction of those—approximately 7%—met its criteria for further analysis.
